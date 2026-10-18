Iran beach soccer thrash Oman in Belarus tournament

TEHRAN - Iran’s national beach soccer team opened their campaign at the Belarus Tournament with an emphatic 8-2 victory over Oman.

Ali Naderi’s side produced an attacking display to secure a convincing win and make a strong start to the competition.

Iran will face hosts Belarus in their second match on Sunday.

The tournament is part of Iran’s preparations for the 2026 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup, which will be held in Thailand in late November.

Iran have been drawn in Group B alongside Afghanistan, Vietnam and Lebanon for the continental competition.