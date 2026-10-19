Iran beach soccer win Belarus tournament
TEHRAN - Iran’s national beach soccer team lifted the trophy at the Belarus tri-nation tournament, beating the hosts 5-1 in their final match to claim the title in commanding style.
Ali Naderi’s men opened the tournament with an attacking display, dispatching Oman 8-2, before finishing the job against Belarus with a dominant 5-1 victory. Two wins from two put Iran on top of the standings and sent a clear message about their form.
The triumph comes at the perfect time for the reigning Asian champions, who are fine-tuning their preparations for the 2026 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup in Thailand, a huge confidence boost with the continental showdown on the horizon.
The tournament runs from Nov 18 to 28, with Iran drawn in the group stage alongside Afghanistan, Vietnam and Lebanon.
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