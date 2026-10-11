Iran to compete in Belarus beach soccer tournament

TEHRAN - Iran’s national beach soccer team will compete in a three-team tournament in Belarus featuring the hosts and Oman on Oct. 17 and 18.

The Iranian squad are scheduled to travel to Belarus on Oct. 13 as part of their preparations for the 2026 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup, which will be held in Thailand in late November.

Iran have been drawn in Group B alongside Afghanistan, Vietnam and Lebanon for the continental competition.

Speaking about the upcoming tournament, Iran head coach Naderi said: “Before the start of the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup, we will take part in a tri-nation tournament in Belarus, featuring the host nation and Oman. I hope the tournament will help us improve our level of preparation, as both Belarus and Oman are among the leading teams in world and Asian beach soccer, respectively.”

Asked about Iran’s main rivals at the 2026 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup, Naderi said the team would focus on each match individually, with qualification for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup and defending their Asian title among their key objectives.

“Asia has three qualification spots for the World Cup, and strong teams such as the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Oman and Saudi Arabia will be competing. We will take it one game at a time, aiming to secure World Cup qualification while also defending our title,” the Iranian coach said.