TEHRAN – President Masoud Pezeshkian has praised Iranian investors, manufacturers, producers and businesspeople for sustaining economic activity and keeping domestic markets supplied during the recent wars of aggression, saying their efforts thwarted the enemy’s plans to destabilize the country.

Addressing the annual capital market conference in Tehran on Saturday, November 21, Pezeshkian described the economic pressure facing Iran as a “silent economic war,” which he said was in many respects more difficult than a military confrontation involving missiles and destruction.

“We are engaged in a silent war that is far more difficult than one in which missiles are launched, and destruction is caused. It is an economic war, one that you, as economic actors, are dealing with, and it is no easy battle,” he said.

The president said Iran had faced an unequal and unjust confrontation in which its adversaries sought to undermine the country through military aggression and economic pressure. However, their objectives were frustrated by the resilience and collective efforts of the Iranian people, security and law enforcement forces, and economic players.

Pezeshkian noted that the enemy had anticipated severe shortages, commodity scarcity, and disruptions in domestic markets as a consequence of the war and mounting economic pressure. However, those expectations were not fulfilled, as production continued and economic actors managed to maintain the supply of essential goods.

He expressed appreciation to investors, manufacturers, producers and traders for their role in keeping the economy operational under difficult wartime conditions, emphasizing that their contribution had helped the country withstand pressure and prevent the anticipated disruption.

The president also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the productive sector, particularly by ensuring a more reliable supply of electricity and natural gas. He stressed that industrial and production units should be the last sectors to face energy restrictions.

Pezeshkian said the government was prepared to work closely with investors and manufacturers to remove obstacles to business activity, revise problematic regulations and improve the operating environment for production.

He also called for reforms in the management of state-owned and affiliated companies, stronger productivity and more balanced pricing policies that safeguard the interests of both producers and consumers.

Emphasizing that investment alone would not be sufficient to strengthen the economy, Pezeshkian said it must be accompanied by competent management, higher productivity and more effective use of existing capacities.

He further stressed that acknowledging economic challenges and identifying their root causes were essential first steps toward addressing them, calling for coordinated efforts between the government and the private sector to reinforce domestic production and overcome the pressures facing the country.

