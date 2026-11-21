TEHRAN – Yazd’s literary heritage, prominent cultural figures and lesser-known historical attractions could play a greater role in boosting tourism in the central Iranian city, a member of the Yazd City Council’s Tourism Commission has said.

Fakhr al-Sadat Khamesi stressed the need to incorporate literary heritage into tourism programs, saying literary tourism could help introduce visitors to the city’s history, culture, arts and traditions while creating new economic opportunities.

Speaking to Mehr news agency, she said literary tourism has become an important area of economic development in many countries, but Yazd’s considerable literary assets have yet to receive sufficient attention in the city’s tourism itineraries.

She said identifying and promoting lesser-known literary figures, sites and cultural assets through targeted planning could help raise the profile of Yazd’s cultural heritage and generate revenue for the local economy.

Khamesi pointed to the national and international recognition of poets Farrokhi Yazdi and Vahshi Bafqi, saying that despite their prominence, attractions associated with their lives and literary legacy have not been adequately introduced in their home region.

She singled out the historic house of Farrokhi Yazdi as a potential destination for literary tourists. The Qajar-era property, which is listed as a national heritage site, could become a regular stop on visitors’ itineraries if tourism authorities give it the necessary attention and planning.

Khamesi also highlighted Yazd Municipality’s specialized Cultural Centre for Tourism and Handicrafts as a platform for promoting the city’s overlooked attractions.

She said the center could contribute to the development of literary tourism by establishing specialist working groups and organizing a range of cultural events.

The council member also called for greater attention to contemporary poets and literary figures from Yazd, describing them as another valuable but underused resource for expanding the city’s literary tourism offerings.

Yazd, whose historic city was inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 2017, is located in Iran’s central desert region near the historic Spice and Silk Roads. UNESCO describes the city as a living testimony to the intelligent use of limited resources in a desert environment.

Its traditional architecture, historic neighborhoods and cultural traditions have made it one of Iran’s significant heritage destinations. Developing literary tourism could provide another way to explore the city’s cultural identity beyond its better-known architectural attractions.

AM