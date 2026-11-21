TEHRAN- The 7th International Exhibition of Transport, Logistics and Related Industries, with the support and participation of the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, will be held during December 17–20, 2026 at the permanent venue of the Tehran International Exhibitions.

The event can provide a platform for showcasing the capabilities of the country’s transport industry, examining investment opportunities, and strengthening cooperation among various sectors of the industry.

The 7th International Transport, Logistics and Related Industries Exhibition is an opportunity to examine the capacities of Chabahar Port and the country’s eastern corridor, identify investment opportunities, and strengthen cooperation among actors in the port, rail, road, and logistics sectors.

According to a Saturday report by IRNA from the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, the development of Chabahar Port and the completion of transport networks in eastern Iran provide a strategic opportunity to strengthen Iran’s position in regional transit, expand trade exchanges with Central Asian countries, and connect open waters to regional markets—a capacity that, by developing port, rail, and road infrastructure and improving logistics services, can become one of the country’s key axes of international trade and transport.

MA