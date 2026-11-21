TEHRAN- Iran has joined the world’s top 10 countries in polymer science, with senior Iranian polymer officials citing international scientometric rankings and a major international conference at Amirkabir University of Technology (AUT) as evidence of the field’s growth.

According to Mehdi Nekoomanesh, president of the Iran Polymer Society, Iran ranked seventh in the world in polymer science based on Web of Science publication statistics for 2025, and tenth in the Scimago ranking in the subject category of polymers and plastics. He also said that, in terms of total scientific publications by universities, research institutes and other research centers in the polymer sciences category, Iran stands twelfth globally, while its 2025 Web of Science rank reached seventh. These figures were presented at the opening ceremony of the 17th International Seminar/Conference on Polymer Science and Technology at Amirkabir University of Technology.

Nekoomanesh stressed that scientific progress should not be measured only by the number of published papers. Quality of research, innovation, technological advancement, the impact of scientific achievements on industry, and the development of international cooperation are also essential criteria. He noted that Iranian universities, research institutes and researchers have played an effective role in advancing polymer science in recent decades, including in synthesis, characterization and property determination, polymer processing, and the development of advanced materials. He added that polymer science and technology are central to addressing global challenges in advanced materials, health, energy, environmental protection and sustainable production. In particular, the shift toward a circular economy and the development of sustainable, recyclable and environmentally compatible polymers require innovative research and closer university-industry cooperation.

The Iran Polymer Society president said Iran is present in the global polymer science community and its contribution to advancing the field is increasing. Maintaining and strengthening this position depends on continued investment in research and development, expanded international engagement, and stronger links among universities, research centers and related industries. He described strengthening cooperation between academic researchers and polymer industry actors, and supporting young researchers and engineers, as core missions of the Iran Polymer Society. He expressed hope that the conference would lead to exchanges of ideas, new scientific collaborations, sharing of technological achievements, and sustainable connections between Iran’s research community and international colleagues.

Morteza Ebrahimi, dean of the Faculty of Polymer and Color Engineering at Amirkabir University of Technology, reported broad participation by universities and research centers in the 17th International Conference on Polymer Science and Technology. He said 300 faculty members served on the scientific committee, four specialized sessions were organized with industry managers and experts, and efforts were made to develop scientific cooperation with regional countries. He explained that one main goal of the event was to bring together Iran’s polymer community and provide opportunities to present and exchange the latest research findings, propose new ideas, transfer experience, and develop scientific and professional connections.

Ebrahimi said strengthening cohesion within Iran’s polymer community was the first focus of this conference. Organizers sought participation from specialists and researchers across different conference sections, from paper submission and review to planning and execution. The participation of 300 faculty members on the scientific committee reflected the expansion of scientific and research activity in polymer fields and the growing number of active centers across the country. Universities active in polymer science from different parts of Iran also participated as scientific supporters, which he described as a sign of significant growth in Iranian polymer science over the past four decades.

The second focus was developing international interactions. Ebrahimi said AUT corresponded with regional universities, especially in neighboring countries, and researchers from Iraq and Oman supported the event. Several Iraqi researchers participated as keynote speakers. He said such cooperation can exchange knowledge and experience, strengthen Iran’s scientific position in polymer science, and help attract graduate students from neighboring countries, including Iraq. Iranian researchers living abroad were also invited; many expressed interest, but some could not attend because of wartime conditions and sanctions. Nevertheless, some Iranian diaspora researchers participated as keynote speakers.

Ebrahimi also discussed industry participation. Through consultations with Persian Gulf Holding, the National Petrochemical Company, and industrial associations including the National Association of Polymer Recycling Industries and the Compound and Masterbatch Producers Association, organizers agreed to include practical technical topics. Four specialized sessions featuring industry managers and experts were held for the first time within the conference framework, with the hope of creating new cooperation between academic researchers and industrialists.

He said planning began about a year earlier, and an April meeting at the National Polymer Association reviewed whether the conference could be held under existing conditions. Members agreed to continue preparations for ISPST 2026. Despite difficult conditions between war and peace, colleagues worked with commitment to hold the event as planned.

Mehdi Rafieizadeh, secretary of the scientific committee, reported that 737 papers were submitted to the conference secretariat across 15 thematic axes, and 278 scientific reviewers participated. After review, 163 papers were accepted for oral presentation and 495 for poster presentation. He noted that about 300 faculty members currently work in polymer science and engineering at Iranian universities, roughly 2,800 students are enrolled annually at various degree levels, and more than 24,000 polymer graduates have been trained so far. He said one recent report ranked Iran fifth globally in polymer science, while Iran’s position in various scientific ranking systems generally falls between fifth and twelfth, indicating quantitative and qualitative development of the country’s polymer scientific community.

Rafieizadeh reviewed the conference’s history: the first edition was held in 1986 (1364) at Amirkabir University of Technology. Later hosts included Shiraz University, the Iran Polymer and Petrochemical Institute, Sharif University of Technology, Islamic Azad University, Tarbiat Modares University and Isfahan University of Technology. The last edition was held in 2024 at Sahand University of Technology, and the 17th edition returned to AUT, marking the seventh time AUT hosted the event.

On paper statistics, Rafieizadeh said 46 papers had one author, 183 had two authors and 243 had three authors; 10 papers involved more than six authors. By contributor group, 523 papers were submitted by students, 116 by faculty members, 19 by industry actors and 46 by other groups. By degree level, 32 papers were by bachelor’s students, 9 by bachelor’s holders, 225 by master’s students, 114 by master’s graduates, 198 by doctoral students and 128 by doctoral holders. He named some prolific contributors, including Dr. Roghani of Sahand University of Technology with 17 papers, Dr. Rezaei of the same university with 15, Dr. Kabiri of the Iran Polymer and Petrochemical Institute with 14, and Dr. Garmabi of AUT and Dr. Naderi of the Iran Polymer and Petrochemical Institute with 12 each.

The conference included three special thematic axes: artificial intelligence in polymers, circular economy in the polymer industry, and high value-added advanced polymers. Conventional topics were also covered, including polymers and composites, nanocomposites, elastomers, and polymer synthesis and characterization. A total of 121 papers were received in polymers and composites, 88 in polymer synthesis, and 33 on AI applications in polymers. Presentations were scheduled over three days in six halls, with posters available in both in-person and virtual formats for the first time. Three specialized workshops were finalized and held by AUT polymer faculty members the day before the conference. Four awards were planned: best oral presentation, best poster, best paper with an industrial perspective, and a student future-research award on special conference topics. A student competition resumed after several editions, and students using AI tools were required to report where and how they used them. Rafieizadeh thanked Iran’s armed forces and people for enabling the conference to be held under current conditions.

EF