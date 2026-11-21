TEHRAN – The National Public Health Management Centre, a World Health Organization (WHO) collaborating center, has hosted a one-day workshop to build capacity for implementing essential public health functions (EPHFs) in hospitals.

The workshop was organized by the WHO Country Office in the Islamic Republic of Iran, in collaboration with the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean and Tabriz University of Medical Sciences. It aimed to help participants enhance understanding of EPHFs and support their practical implementation in hospital settings, according to a press release published on the WHO website on November 17.



The eventwas inaugurated by Saeed Aslanabadi, Vice Chancellor of Tabriz University of Medical Sciences, and Jean Jabbour, WHO Representative in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In his remarks, Jabbour reaffirmed WHO’s commitment to improving population health, advancing universal health coverage (UHC) and strengthening health system resilience.

“Implementing essential public health functions is a cost-effective and sustainable approach to improving population health, advancing universal health coverage and strengthening health system resilience. This work supports WHO’s priorities in primary health care and health security and aligns with the WHO Regional Director’s flagship initiative on the health workforce. A skilled, supported and resilient health workforce is essential for the effective implementation of EPHFs. Ultimately, safeguarding population health is a responsibility shared across the health system, and this collaboration aims to strengthen the public health orientation of hospitals and contribute to more resilient health systems and better health outcomes for all,” said Jabbour.

The participation of Asqar Jafari Roohi, Vice-Chancellor for Medical Affairs at Tabriz University of Medical Sciences, underscored the importance attached to collaborations between WHO and national academic and health care institutions and reflected the commitment of the University’s clinical and curative services leadership to strengthening the public health orientation of hospitals and advancing the integration of primary health care and EPHFs into hospital service delivery.

Empowering local champions to drive EPHF implementation

The Tabriz workshop built on an earlier initiative, a joint collaboration involving WHO, the Iran University of Medical Sciences and the National Public Health Management Centre. As part of the initiative, hospital managers from across Tehran and selected provinces received training on applying EPHFs in hospital settings.

Four colleagues from Tabriz University of Medical Sciences – Mahmood Yousefi, Ali Ebadi, Reza Aqebati and Ms Farzaneh Alikhah – took part in the initial training and went on to drive EPHF implementation at Mardani Azar and Osku hospitals. Applying the knowledge and experience they had gained, they helped translate the EPHF framework into practice, laying the groundwork for further institutional engagement.

Their role highlights the value of investing in the capacities of health professionals and hospital managers who can then champion change within their institutions, and demonstrates how peer learning and inter-institutional collaboration can support the practical application and wider adoption of public health approaches across health care settings.

Jabbour’s mission continued with a crucial visit to the Zahra Mardani Azari Children’s Educational, Research, and Medical Center. After meaningful discussions with local specialists and health workers regarding pressing pediatric health issues and visiting several sections, including the Child Development Program, WHO memorial trophies were presented to the Center’s Director, Mohammad Barzegar, and a dedicated female health worker. This gesture recognized their unwavering dedication and tireless daily efforts to protect Iran’s youngest and most vulnerable patients.