TEHRAN – Iranian and Chinese officials have discussed ways to strengthen environmental cooperation and update a memorandum of understanding on the sustainable management of natural resources.

Reza Aflatoni, head of Iran’s Natural Resources and Watershed Management Organization (NRWO), and Liu Guohong, head of China’s National Forestry and Grassland Administration (NFGA), held talks on the sidelines of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), held in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 9 to 20, ISNA reported.

The two sides also agreed to facilitate interaction and cooperation among institutions, organizations, and enterprises in the two countries.

The meeting was centered around conducting joint research projects, training and empowering human resources, pursuing regional and global initiatives, joint monitoring and assessing, managing forests and rangelands fires, and combating desertification.



Sustainable water management and resource conservation, climate change and carbon sequestration, innovation and green technologies, biodiversity and genetic resources, participation of local communities and sustainable livelihoods, forestry and afforestation, seedling production and timber cultivation, land restoration, pest and disease management, as well as land management and allocation, and resource utilization were among other key focuses of the meeting.

Cooperation in the field of climate change and carbon sequestration includes implementing projects in deserts, forests, and rangelands; exchanging experiences on climate change adaptation and mitigation; monitoring and evaluating the impacts of climate change on natural resources; and measuring, reporting, and verifying (MRV) projects.

Exchanging experiences and expanding bilateral partnerships through South-South cooperation and leveraging the capacity of international organizations like the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) were among the other topics discussed during the meeting.

The MOU was initially signed on April 22, 2014. It was developed based on mutual interests, reciprocal exchange of knowledge, experience, and technology in compliance with the laws, regulations, and international obligations of the parties.

The agreement aims at fostering strategic, research, scientific, technical, operational, and economic collaborations in fields like forests, forestry, pastures, watershed management, protection, conservation, and sustainable management of natural resources, combating desertification, and adaptation to climate change.

MT/MG