TEHRAN – Iran’s Deputy Parliament Speaker Hamidreza Haji Babaei has warned that regional countries paving the way for US intervention and military adventurism must bear responsibility for the insecurity and instability that follow.

Referring to the recent acts of aggression against Iran, Haji Babaei said the attacks were intended to strike at three fundamental pillars of the country: its ancient civilization, Islamic identity and people. Instead, he noted, they had demonstrated the resilience, strength and determination of the Iranian nation.

He said Iran’s national identity was inseparable from its Islamic faith and deep-rooted civilization, which stretches back thousands of years. The country’s longstanding monotheistic heritage, he added, became closely intertwined with Islamic culture and thought following the advent of Islam.

Haji Babaei said this combination of civilizational heritage, religious identity and the human potential of the Iranian people was among the sources of concern for Iran’s adversaries.

Turning to the economic front, the deputy speaker stressed that breaking the US economic siege was essential to countering Washington’s pressure campaign against Iran.

He said the continued movement of Iranian oil tankers should be viewed as part of the country’s efforts to resist economic coercion and stand firm against 'global arrogance.'

Haji Babaei emphasized that Iran would not retreat in the face of US pressure or hostile actions, stressing that the country would continue on its chosen path by relying on its national will, capabilities, and resilience.