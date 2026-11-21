TEHRAN – Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations has strongly condemned a Canadian-sponsored draft resolution on Iran’s human rights situation, describing it as a politically motivated attempt to exert pressure on the country under the pretext of human rights advocacy.

Addressing the UN Human Rights Council ahead of the November 18 vote, Gholamhossein Darzi, Iran’s ambassador and chargé d’affaires to the UN, called on member states to reject the resolution, accusing Canada and its Western allies of applying double standards and exploiting human rights issues to advance their geopolitical interests.

Darzi said country-specific resolutions of this nature violated the principles of sovereign equality, non-selectivity and non-interference enshrined in the UN Charter, adding that repeated attempts to single out Iran had done little to improve the lives of its people or address the consequences of military aggression and unilateral sanctions.

He also criticized the resolution's sponsors for ignoring civilian casualties resulting from US-Israeli military aggression against Iran, particularly the killing of 168 schoolchildren and teachers in the attack on Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab.

The Iranian envoy said the silence of Western governments over the deaths of Iranian civilians, including women and children, exposed the double standards underlying their human rights policies.

He further condemned attacks on civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, bridges, airports, industrial facilities, energy installations and cultural heritage sites, as well as economic sanctions and military restrictions that have affected Iranians’ access to basic rights and services.

Darzi argued that the annual resolutions had deepened political divisions and undermined the credibility of the UN human rights system rather than promoting genuine dialogue and international cooperation.

He stressed that Iran remained committed to constructive engagement with UN human rights mechanisms, including the Universal Periodic Review and treaty bodies, but would not legitimize mechanisms that Tehran considers politically motivated and designed to advance fabricated narratives against the country.

The Iranian envoy urged all delegations committed to impartiality and the principles of the UN Charter to vote against the draft resolution, emphasizing that human rights should not be used as a tool of political pressure or applied selectively.