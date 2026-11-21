TEHRAN – The Arab National Congress (ANC) on Saturday expressed support for resistance against Israeli and U.S. wars of aggression targeting the peoples of countries belonging to the resistance bloc, also called the Axis of Resistance.

The congress opened in Beirut, Lebanon’s capital, brought together political, intellectual and national figures, including ANC Secretary General Maher al-Taher, Al Mayadeen said on its English website.

Al-Taher, delivering a keynote address, said the Palestinian people's steadfastness in the Gaza Strip and their refusal to surrender will remain etched in history. He said the events of that followed Operation al-Aqsa Flood on Oct. 7, 2023, placed the Palestinian cause at the top of the agenda of people around the world.

The ANC chief went on to say that nobody can ignore that fact that the Gaza war has put the premiership of Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel in disarray or overlook the resilience of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, Iran’s strong resistance against the joint U.S.-Israel aggression and the Axis of Resistance as a whole.

He stressed that developments around the world cannot be understood in isolation from Israel's war of extermination in the Gaza Strip and the U.S.-Israeli aggression against Iran.

The ANC secretary general added that the Israeli war has not been confined to the Gaza Strip but has extended to all of Palestine.

Al-Taher warned of mounting risks of the forcible displacement of Palestinians from their land, whether in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, or the Palestinian territories occupied in 1948.

‘Support for intra-Yemeni dialogue’

Turning to Iran, al-Taher said the United States thought that the assassination of Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, would “decide the battle within days, but it was surprised by the cohesion of the Iranian people and their rallying around their leadership."

He added that "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and the steadfastness of the Axis of Resistance opened a new path in global consciousness, bringing about a shift in the handling of the Palestinian cause and developments in the region."

At the close of Al-Taher’s speech, the conference's secretariat announced support for the Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue, reaffirming its backing for talks among the warring Yemeni parties.

‘Resistance role in the region must be activated’

Hamas political bureau chief Khalil al-Hayya said in his speech that, despite the Palestinian Resistance movement's acceptance last year of the outcomes of the Sharm el-Sheikh agreement, the Israeli occupation regime is pressing on with its aggression against the Gaza Strip.

"Our people understand that resistance in all its forms is the only option for recovering the land, the holy sites and our rights... We affirm that we will continue to pursue the project of liberation and return," he continued.

Al-Hayya stressed that the Israeli attacks were not limited to occupied Palestine alone, saying it was attacking and striking Lebanon and Syria.

He affirmed that the occupation regime has moved to the implementation phase of its "Greater Israel" scheme.

Reaffirming adherence to steadfastness and "resilience in the face of the Israeli enemy" and to resisting the occupation in all its forms, al-Hayya called for activating the role of the Resistance across the region and widening the "scope of the confrontation with the enemy."

‘Resistance is born of occupation’

For his part, Ammar al-Moussawi, the head of Hezbollah's International and Arab Relations Office, said the Resistance in Lebanon arose in response to Israeli aggression and occupation.

"The Resistance in Lebanon would not have come into being were it not for aggression and occupation," al-Moussawi stressed.

Furthermore, al-Moussawi noted, those seeking "to put the Resistance on trial either do not know or choose to ignore that they are offending the memory of a people, not to mention venturing into a project written in blood."

He went on to say that “sovereignty is neither restored nor safeguarded by undermining the nation's strength or by endangering civil peace."

Elsewhere in his remarks, al-Moussawi explained that the United States and Israel made every effort to wage destructive wars across the region.

"The United States and Israel did their utmost to wage devastating wars in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Iran," he pointed out.

'Wars devour those who start them'

Al-Moussawi also said the demonstrations gripped European countries shows that wars ultimately harm those who start them, noting, "The current demonstrations in Europe are proof that wars devour those who start them."

The remarks by the Hezbollah official came just as tens of thousands of students and workers walked out across more than 25 European countries in a coordinated strike against military rearmament, soaring living costs, and Western complicity in West Asian wars.

Al-Moussawi added that Washington could start wars but could not end them.

The concrete example is the United States’ unprovoked and illegal war against Iran, which has brought misery for Trump and his Republican Party.

"The era of lightning wars is gone for good, and wars are won by the people of the land and those in the right," al-Moussawi explained.

‘Gazans are prophets of human dignity’

For his turn, Hamdeen Sabahi, founder of Egypt's Karama Party, described the people of Gaza as the flag bearers of human dignity.

"The people of Gaza are now the prophets of human dignity," Sabahi remarked.

Sabahi also called for unity with the Resistance and for the Palestinians to put aside its divisions.

"We must unite with the fighters and the Resistance, and this nation must unite and set aside what divides it," he insisted.

He also suggested that the ANC to adopt a vision for dialogue with Iran and Turkey.

"I call on this conference to adopt a vision for an Arab-Iranian dialogue and an Arab-Turkish dialogue," Sabahi said.

Citing the late Egyptian leader Gamal Abdel Nasser, Sabahi distinguished between fighting the enemy and fighting among Arabs. "'Fighting is an honor, and infighting is a crime' against our nation, as the late leader Gamal Abdel Nasser said," he acknowledged.

‘Independence key to survival’

Concurrently, Khaled al-Sufyani, General Coordinator of the National Islamic Conference, invoked the words of the martyr Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on the purpose of fight, saying, "As the martyred leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said, 'We fight in order to win.'"

He attributed the Arab National Congress' continuity to its independence, saying, "The reason this conference continues is its political and financial independence."

The Arab National Congress (is a pan-Arab political forum established in the late 20th century with the aim of fostering unity, cooperation, and strategic dialogue among Arab intellectuals, political leaders, and civil society figures.