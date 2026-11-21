TEHRAN –Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reaffirmed that Iran’s stockpiles of enriched uranium will remain under the country’s control and be used in accordance with its national needs, stressing that no nuclear materials will be transferred abroad.

In an interview with the IRAN newspaper, Araghchi said Tehran has clearly defined red lines concerning its enriched uranium reserves, adding that any potential arrangement must safeguard Iran’s national interests and address its requirements.

He said various proposals had been conveyed through mediators and could be considered, but stressed that the nuclear issue could not be dealt with in isolation and must form part of a comprehensive agreement addressing the broader issues.

Araghchi also outlined Iran’s proposed roadmap for ending the conflict, explaining that the original Islamabad memorandum of understanding was no longer operational, although the commitments undertaken by the United States under the memorandum remained relevant.

He said Iran had subsequently put forward a seven-day plan, which was later reduced to two days. Under the proposal, Washington would first fulfill its commitments, followed by the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the commencement of negotiations on a comprehensive final agreement.

The foreign minister said the proposal remained on the table, but emphasized that any resumption of negotiations would require the United States to explicitly demonstrate its willingness to reach an agreement and take confidence-building measures to prove its seriousness. Iran, he added, was also prepared to discuss the timing and implementation of its proposed conditions.

Araghchi attributed the complications surrounding diplomatic efforts partly to divisions within the US administration and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempts to draw Washington into another military confrontation. He said Netanyahu viewed renewed conflict as a means of securing his political survival.

Addressing Iran’s nuclear doctrine and the debate over the possibility of reconsidering the country’s membership in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Araghchi described the issue as a serious strategic discussion involving arguments on both sides. He nevertheless stressed that Iran’s official nuclear doctrine remained unchanged, while expressing support for further expert-level deliberations.

The foreign minister said Iran sought to bring an end to the current state of neither war nor peace through an honorable agreement that would preserve the country’s dignity and safeguard the achievements secured through its resistance during the war.

He emphasized that any eventual agreement would necessarily involve reciprocal concessions but must, above all, protect Iran’s national interests.

Araghchi also highlighted the importance of regional cooperation in securing lasting peace, saying regional countries opposed a prolonged conflict and favored a sustainable political settlement. He rejected the notion that these countries would support the continuation of economic pressure and a blockade against Iran.

He identified inclusive regional security, economic development and cooperation among neighboring countries as essential foundations for lasting stability, stressing that regional states should not depend on foreign military forces to guarantee their security.

On diplomatic contacts, Araghchi confirmed that Qatar and Pakistan continued to serve as channels for exchanging messages and proposals between Tehran and Washington.

He said the mediation efforts were proceeding normally and that Iran had no intention of changing or expanding the existing channels. All contacts and proposals, he added, were being closely monitored by the country’s relevant authorities.

