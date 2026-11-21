TEHRAN – Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has challenged Washington’s justification for its war against Iran, saying Tehran has no intention of developing nuclear weapons and accusing the United States of fabricating claims to legitimize military interventions abroad.

Speaking in a conversation with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Lula criticized US President Donald Trump’s handling of the conflict and questioned the economic consequences of the war, particularly for poorer populations.

The remarks, reported by Brazil 247, were made public on Tuesday, November 17, in a video shared by Sánchez on social media, according to Brazil’s Folha de S.Paulo newspaper.

“They do not have a nuclear bomb, nor are they interested in building one. That is false. The United States invents stories to justify occupying other countries. Where are Saddam Hussein’s chemical weapons?” Lula said.

By referring to Saddam Hussein’s alleged chemical weapons, Lula drew a comparison with the claims used by Washington to justify its 2003 invasion of Iraq. He presented the example as evidence of what he described as a pattern of fabricated justifications for US military operations abroad.

The Brazilian president also questioned Trump's strategy in the war against Iran, particularly Washington's assessment of the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime passage for international oil shipments.

“Trump starts a war and then claims he has won it when the war has only just begun. He did not know about the Strait of Hormuz... And what happened? The Strait of Hormuz became the powerful weapon Iran used against the United States. And who is paying the price? Trump paid a political price in the elections, but the people paying for it are the poor,” Lula said.

Lula's comments come after nearly nine months of hostilities that have reshaped the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East and put pressure on international energy prices.

In the United States, public dissatisfaction with the consequences of the war has also had electoral repercussions, contributing to the Republican Party's poor performance in the November elections.

During the conversation, Lula also voiced opposition to US-backed changes to the composition of the G20.

