An exhibition of paintings by Nastaran Masoumi is currently underway at Atbin Gallery. The exhibit named “Lee Laa” will continue until December 1 at the gallery that can be found at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.

Painting

* Paintings by Mohadeseh Bagheri are on display in an exhibition at Doost Gallery.

Entitled “Liminaliy”, the exhibit will be running until December 22 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 4, 4th St. off Eshqyar St., Khorramshahr Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Hannibal Alkhas is underway at Kavin Gallery.

The exhibit named “A World in Fragments” will be running until November 29 at the gallery located at No.24, Pesian St. Zaferanieh Neighborhood.

* Ensieh Zargar is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Bostan Gallery.

The exhibit named “In-Person Purchase” will run until December 1 at No. 71, 22th Alley, Larestan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Abtin Yari is underway at Yafteh Gallery.

The exhibition named “Threshold” will run until December 4 at the gallery located at 8 Taleqani Dead End, Yarmohammadi St. in the Darus Neighborhood.

* A collection of paintings by Qassem Lotfi is on view in an exhibition at Homa Gallery.

The exhibition named “History Is a Rabbit’s Sleep” will be running until November 30 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Arezou Gholami are on display in an exhibition at Sheidai Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Instability” will continue until November 27 at the gallery located at 149 Bahar Shiraz Square near Hafte Tir Square.

* Shamis Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a group of artists.

The exhibit named “Transformations Beyond Human Understanding” will run until December 4 at the gallery located at 8 Daniali St., Andarzgu Blvd. in the Farmanieh neighborhood.

* Iranshahr Gallery is showcasing paintings by Farshid Davoudi in an exhibition.

The exhibit named “May My Soul Be Brimming” will run until December 13 at the gallery that can be found at 69 Sepand St., off Karim Khan Ave.

* Sharif Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Elena Kashanian.

The exhibit entitled “Blue Vine” will be running until November 27 at the gallery that can be found at 11 Mahruzadeh Alley, Shariati Ave. near Quds Square.

SAB/

