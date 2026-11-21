TEHRAN – At a meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Raed Faridzadeh, head of the Iran Cinema Organization, and Gulchin Yahya Kachar, President of Ankara Music and Fine Arts University, emphasized the need to expand cinematic, academic, and research cooperation between Iran and Turkey.

The two sides discussed the shared capacities of the two countries in cultural and artistic fields, as well as strategies for expanding bilateral interactions, IRNA reported.

In the meeting, Faridzadeh pointed to the potential for cooperation between Iran and Turkey in the film industry. He highlighted the screening of Iranian films and the organization of specialized workshops—particularly in documentary and short film—as key areas for joint efforts, emphasizing the potential of leveraging the works of Iranian documentary filmmakers.

Furthermore, referring to ongoing efforts to establish an international cinema journal aimed at obtaining Scopus indexing, Faridzadeh identified the expansion of scientific and research cooperation in cinema as another field for bilateral engagement. He noted the development of joint scientific articles and the definition of shared research programs as significant opportunities for such cooperation.

Also speaking at the session, Asghar Farsi, the Cultural Attaché of Iran in Turkey, emphasized the importance of maintaining communications and strengthening cultural and human ties between the two nations. He described the cultural and emotional commonalities between the people of Iran and Turkey as being rooted in long-standing ties and shared cultural experiences, noting that these capacities serve as a foundation for expanding cooperation in various fields, including cinema and art.

Farsi also stressed the importance of continuous cultural and artistic interaction and the utilization of existing capacities to develop bilateral relations. He viewed organizing cinematic events, alongside other cultural and artistic programs, as an opportunity to strengthen connections and enhance mutual understanding between the two nations.

For her part, Gulchin Yahya Kachar described the university’s educational capacities in cinema and media, stating: “This university offers two related undergraduate programs in radio & television and cinema, designed with different approaches; one focuses more on practical and applied aspects, while the other emphasizes theoretical and academic studies.”

Expressing interest in developing joint cooperation with Iran, she added: “We are eager to engage with Iranian cultural institutions and academic centers in joint projects and to create opportunities for collaborative programs. I hope that by expanding academic and cultural interactions between the two countries, we can utilize existing capacities toward effective and practical cooperation.”

The meeting also involved discussions and exchanges of views regarding the development of educational and cinematic cooperation, the exchange of experience between filmmakers and students of both countries, the organization of short-term training courses, providing opportunities for Turkish students to visit Iran for practical filmmaking experience, and the exchange of Iranian students to Turkey.

SS/SAB

