Iran learn fate at 2026 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup

TEHRAN - The pathway to AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand 2026 glory was revealed following the Draw at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The 12 teams, led by defending champions Iran, were divided into three groups.

In Group A, hosts Thailand will have to battle it out with three-time winners Japan, 2006 champions Bahrain and Iraq.

Iran, seeking a record-extending fifth title, were drawn in Group B where they will face Lebanon, Vietnam and Afghanistan.

Group C will see 2015 champions Oman locking horns with two-time champions the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan.

The winners and runners-up of each group, as well as the two best third-placed teams, will advance to the quarter-finals.

The 12th edition of the competition is set to take place in the city of Phang Nga between Nov. 18 to 28, 2026.

Draw result

Group A: Thailand (H), Japan, Bahrain, Iraq

Group B: Iran, Lebanon, Vietnam, Afghanistan

Group C: Oman, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan