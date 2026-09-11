Severe weather triggers flooding, infrastructure damage in Mazandaran

Torrential rains and powerful storms that swept across parts of the northern province of Mazandaran from Tuesday, September 8, caused rivers to overflow, streets to flood, and trees to fall, damaging homes, public buildings, infrastructure, and agricultural land.

The incident also disrupted daily life in affected areas, underscoring the need for stronger flood preparedness and improved disaster response measures to protect communities and reduce the impact of extreme weather events.

Photo: ISNA / Mostafa Shanchi