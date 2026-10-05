World War III and the diplomatic track

Ham-Mihan analyzed growing speculation about a possible Third World War and the diplomatic options available to the parties involved. Political discussions have recently been dominated by concerns over whether another conflict is becoming unavoidable.

Several developments have intensified these fears, including the deployment of a third US aircraft carrier group to the CENTCOM region, meetings involving American, Israeli, and Arab military commanders, Netanyahu's visit to Abu Dhabi, and Trump’s increasingly aggressive rhetoric. Despite these signs of escalation, war cannot yet be considered inevitable. Diplomatic channels remain open, and proposals have reportedly been exchanged between the two sides. However, Trump may be less willing to return to earlier diplomatic arrangements, particularly after criticism within the United States and developments in the Strait of Hormuz. Following claims that the United States helped restore navigation through the strait, Trump may now seek greater concessions from Iran, especially regarding its nuclear program, while offering limited benefits in return. The paper concludes that although military tensions are rising, opportunities for diplomacy still exist.

Siasat-e-Rooz: US will have no choice but to leave

Siasat-e-Rooz focused on the USS Roosevelt aircraft carrier which is heading toward the Arabian Sea. It argued that although American officials continue to speak about military options and highlight the carrier’s presence in West Asia, recent developments show that economic and political tools have become more important than military threats. The newspaper pointed to Trump’s economic promises and discussions surrounding international energy negotiations as evidence that military pressure has lost much of its effectiveness. Whether the Roosevelt was sent for military purposes or merely as a display of power makes little difference. The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz depends on meeting Iran’s conditions. Any military miscalculation would trigger a stronger and faster response than previous confrontations. Iran is the key actor shaping regional developments, and the United States will eventually be forced to reduce its presence and withdraw from the region. From this perspective, military deployments are largely symbolic and cannot fundamentally alter regional realities.

Hamshahri: The new reality of Hormuz

In a commentary, Hamshahri discussed the transit of an Iraqi oil tanker carrying two million barrels of crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz. While some observers viewed the event as evidence that the waterway had reopened, the newspaper argued that this interpretation is inaccurate. According to the article, there is a significant difference between a strait being physically open and functioning normally for commercial traffic. Although ships can still pass through Hormuz and the route has not been blocked, normal shipping conditions have not returned. The Iraqi tanker’s journey is presented not as proof of a fully reopened strait but as an example of a new operational reality. Passage remains possible, yet each voyage entails extensive risk management. Political authorization, security concerns, insurance coverage, transportation costs, cargo destination, and legal responsibility all play central roles in determining whether ships can travel through the waterway. As a result, Hormuz continues to function, but under much more complicated conditions than before.

Sobh-e-No: Iran has entered America’s electoral battle

Sobh-e-No examined comments made by Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic leader in the US House of Representatives, and the broader political challenges facing Trump. Jeffries accused Republicans of pursuing a costly and reckless confrontation with Iran that has placed increasing pressure on American citizens. According to the newspaper, Trump’s reaction highlights the deep political divisions within Washington and demonstrates how Iran has become an important issue in domestic US politics rather than merely a foreign policy concern. The article argues that Democrats are attempting to present themselves as advocates of peace and stability, while Trump seeks to draw public attention to economic security and political competition at home. Both parties are effectively competing to define which costs matter most to voters: the costs associated with war and inflation or the costs of losing political power. In this sense, Iran has become a key topic in America’s electoral debate.

Donya-e-Eqtesad: A deepening energy crisis

Donya-e Eqtesad examined the energy consequences of the continuing US-Iran conflict. It noted that many observers initially expected the confrontation to be brief and that Trump had predicted a quick resolution. Months later, however, the conflict remains unresolved. The article argues that two critical maritime chokepoints, the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab, are no longer operating without restrictions. Strategic reserves have declined, fuel costs have risen, and refining capacity has faced growing pressure. According to the newspaper, the crisis demonstrates that the effects of conflict extend beyond oil prices. Shipping disruptions, reduced exports, difficulties in imports, vulnerabilities in energy infrastructure, and refining constraints have combined to place significant pressure on global markets. The paper warns that a prolonged conflict could further weaken reserves and alternative supply networks, especially if energy facilities become targets, increasing strain on the global economy.

