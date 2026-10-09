The illusion of control in Washington’s Iran gamble

TEHRAN — Gore Vidal’s famous observation that the United States is a nation of amnesia, learning nothing because it remembers nothing, was never merely a witty aside. It was a prophecy dressed as satire. Washington has spent decades proving him right.

Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya each arrived with their own vocabulary of justification, carefully packaged as liberation, security or necessity. Now American power may move toward Iran again, while Yemen may become another front in a conflict Washington claims it can manage.

The pattern is familiar: military superiority creates confidence at the beginning, while political control proves far more elusive afterward.

The same script, a different stage

Washington speaks of “pressure” and “diplomacy” in the same breath, as though sanctions, military threats and economic coercion constitute genuine negotiation.

Iran, however, is not Iraq. After decades of sanctions, pressure and confrontation, Tehran has built a strategy designed for endurance rather than surrender.

Its military capabilities are dispersed and hardened, while its geography is vast, mountainous, and strategically difficult.

Yemen: The warning Washington should not ignore

Yemen provides a powerful warning. Saudi Arabia, supported by Western arms and assistance, entered the war in 2015 expecting military pressure to produce a decisive outcome.

Years later, the conflict had become a prolonged catastrophe, while Ansarallah demonstrated resilience and retained the ability to challenge their opponents.

For Washington, the lesson should be obvious. Opening another front against an adversary such as Iran would create consequences that cannot be neatly contained.

Where regional war becomes global crisis

The Strait of Hormuz turns the confrontation into an international economic problem. Any serious disruption immediately affects oil markets, shipping costs, insurance rates, and supply chains far beyond the Persian Gulf.

Recent reductions in commercial traffic demonstrate how quickly geopolitical confrontation can become an economic shock. Iran’s ability to influence access to Hormuz gives Tehran leverage that cannot simply be neutralized by deploying more military hardware.

This is the contradiction Washington repeatedly overlooks. Governments make strategic decisions inside secure rooms, but the economic consequences escape those rooms almost immediately.

A military confrontation in Iran means higher fuel prices in America, rising transport costs in Europe, and increased inflation across Asian markets.

The trap of coercive pressure

Washington’s strategy appears to rest on the belief that enough pressure will eventually force Iran to abandon its strategic position and accept terms dictated by its adversaries. Yet decades of sanctions have produced a different response: adaptation.

Iran has expanded alternative trade relationships and strengthened its position within emerging Eurasian transport and economic networks. The International North-South Transport Corridor, connecting India, Iran and Russia, has gained greater strategic importance as states seek alternatives to Western-dominated routes.

Iran’s geography, energy resources and transport infrastructure also make it significant to China’s wider Eurasian connectivity.

This does not mean Beijing, Moscow and Tehran constitute a formal military alliance. They do not. But sustained pressure has encouraged greater cooperation among countries seeking to reduce dependence on Western systems.

That is the paradox of coercion. Pressure intended to isolate an adversary can encourage it to build new partnerships, new routes and new forms of resilience.

Diplomacy is not surrender

The most dangerous assumption is that another application of military force will somehow produce a different political result from previous wars.

A wider confrontation with Iran would be difficult to contain. Strikes on Iranian military facilities provoke retaliation against American and allied interests across the region.

Attacks affecting energy infrastructure damage the very economic networks on which global markets depend.

Disruption in Hormuz, combined with instability around the Red Sea, intensifies pressure on energy and shipping markets and deepens an already fragile global economy.

Diplomacy is not weakness. Negotiation is not surrender. They are recognition that some conflicts cannot be solved by destroying enough infrastructure, and that military superiority does not guarantee political control.

The human cost of the gamble

Behind every military calculation are people who never made the decisions that put them at risk. Families in Tehran and Sanaa do not write speeches in Washington, yet they absorb the consequences.

Washington can launch the first missile, but it cannot dictate everything that follows. It cannot guarantee that escalation will remain limited, that retaliation will stop at a chosen point, or that economic blowback will stay overseas.

That is the illusion at the heart of modern interventionism: believing that superior firepower is equivalent to control. It is not.

Iran is not Iraq, and the Persian Gulf is not a battlefield that can be entered, dominated, and forgotten.

Washington may think it is gambling with Iran, but Iran is not a wager that can be settled by overwhelming firepower. Tehran has spent decades preparing to endure pressure, adapt to isolation, and resist attempts at coercion.

The real danger is not simply what America can destroy. It is what America cannot control once the destruction begins.

The choice is not between war and surrender. It is between diplomacy and hubris. Washington should understand the difference before another gamble turns into a catastrophe no power can contain.

Washington may think it is gambling with Iran, but Iran is not the kind of opponent a superpower can threaten into submission; it is the kind that can turn America’s gamble into its greatest strategic reckoning.

The article does not necessarily represent the views of the Tehran Times.