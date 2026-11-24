TEHRAN– The Navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) reported an explosion and fire aboard an oil tanker east of the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday after the vessel struck a naval mine while attempting to navigate an unauthorized shipping route.

In a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, the IRGC Navy said the incident had occurred earlier in the day after a tanker, which it said was violating maritime regulations, entered a false and unauthorized shipping lane.

The statement added that two other tankers turned back toward the Persian Gulf after witnessing the incident and receiving a radio warning from the IRGC Navy’s Strait of Hormuz Vessel Traffic Control Center.

The IRGC Navy warned that vessels attempting to use unauthorized routes could face explosions and fires.

The incident marked the fourth tanker reported by the Iranian armed forces to have caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday amid attempts to transit the strategic waterway through unauthorized routes.

