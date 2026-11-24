TEHRAN — Stephen Sackur spent more than two decades fronting HARDtalk before the BBC cancelled the show in March 2025, and he now says senior editors imposed a rule that cast doubt on Gaza death figures while sparing Israeli officials comparable scrutiny.

Speaking with The Nerve in October, Sackur said top editorial brass instructed reporters to attach Britain’s “terrorist” label to Hamas every time they cited Gaza health ministry toll numbers.

Israeli military denials carried no equivalent caveat regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s International Criminal Court arrest warrant over war crimes and crimes against humanity. That framing blunted public alarm over mass slaughter.

Doubt attached to Palestinian casualty figures

Attaching a “terrorism” tag to every casualty figure planted skepticism over whether the dead were civilians or combatants. Yet independent research has shown official Gaza tallies to be substantial undercounts.

A household survey study in The Lancet Global Health estimated 75,200 violent deaths from October 2023 through January 5, 2025, plus 8,540 excess nonviolent deaths, compared with 49,090 deaths recorded by Gaza’s Health Ministry for that period.

Other estimates by the Economist and the Max Planck Institute also pointed to far higher violent death tolls, while even after the October 2025 ceasefire deal, OCHA reported 1,650 Palestinians killed and 5,975 injured by November 16 alongside a UN Commission of Inquiry finding of ongoing genocidal acts and intent.

Credence for Israeli claims and a shelved film

Sackur argued that Israeli official denials received far more deference than warranted, contrasting that treatment with how Russian claims about Ukraine are handled.

Documented evidence has repeatedly contradicted early Israeli accounts, from attacks on aid seekers and emergency responders to strikes on Nasser Medical Complex.

Similar editorial caution surrounded “Gaza: Doctors Under Attack,” a BBC-commissioned film on strikes against Gaza’s healthcare system that the BBC declined to air over impartiality concerns before Channel 4 broadcast it and won the 2026 BAFTA for current affairs.

Producers cited internal worry over UN sourcing and anticipated reactions from pro-Israel lobby groups like CAMERA, while a separate BBC Gaza film drew an Ofcom ruling for omitting a narrator’s family tie to Gaza’s administration.

Smearing reporters under a news blackout

Sackur pointed to +972 Magazine reporting on an Israeli military intelligence effort to smear Palestinian journalists with alleged Hamas ties to justify lethal strikes.

In July 2025, the Committee to Protect Journalists warned of an Israeli smear campaign against Al Jazeera’s Anas al-Sharif and said accusations risked manufacturing consent to kill him; he was killed in an Israeli strike weeks later.

With Israel continuing to bar independent foreign journalists from entering Gaza, Palestinian reporters have been left to document the war largely alone.

At least 200 Palestinian journalists and media workers have been killed since October 2023, according to the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), whose November 4, 2026 update documents continued fatalities, injuries and disappearances.

Sackur, who noted a moral failure at the heart of British policy that still arms Israel, said major newsrooms lacked moral courage as Western states enabled grave crimes.