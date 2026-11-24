A projectile launched by Yemen’s Ansarallah struck the tallest tower in Saudi Arabia’s capital on Tuesday for the second time in less than a week, again damaging the building home to the kingdom’s sovereign-wealth fund, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The strike on the Public Investment Fund Tower, which stands over Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District, follows a previous Ansarallah’s assault on the building on Thursday.

Another Ansarallah attack earlier this month on the neighborhood, home to some of the world’s biggest financial firms, targeted a building owned by oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense said at least 11 people were injured in the attack.