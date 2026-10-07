Is the old WMD playbook returning?

TEHRAN — Washington has a familiar habit: when diplomacy becomes inconvenient, it begins speaking the language of threat. Repeated often enough, that language can transform a political dispute into an emergency that supposedly demands military action.

Iraq should have taught the United States how dangerous that habit can be.

In 2003, Washington and its allies built the case for invading Iraq around claims that Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction. Those warnings were presented with confidence, the threat was described as urgent, and war was framed as necessary. The weapons were never found.

The consequences, however, were real. Iraq was destabilized, violence spread and the region was left dealing with the aftermath of a war sold to the public on claims that proved disastrously unreliable.

That history matters as Washington and its allies intensify their rhetoric about Iran.

Iran is not Iraq, and the two cases should not be treated as identical. Iran has its own political system, strategic capabilities and regional relationships. Its nuclear program was subject to the most intensive inspections before the joint U.S.-Israel attack on Iran that first began in June 2025. But one question remains familiar: when does a genuine security concern become an excuse for confrontation?

Iran’s enrichment activities deserve serious scrutiny. But scrutiny should be based on evidence, verification and diplomacy, not assumptions that make war appear inevitable.

This is where Washington’s approach deserves examination.

For decades, the United States has claimed a special role in determining which countries are dangerous, which governments are legitimate and when military force is justified. Iraq remains one of the clearest warnings against exercising that power without restraint.

The outcome was not greater regional stability. It led to prolonged conflict, immense human suffering and a political landscape Washington ultimately could not control.

Washington did not invade Iraq to strengthen Iran, but the consequences of the invasion contributed to precisely that outcome.

That history should make policymakers question the assumption that military force will necessarily produce the political result they want.

Iran presents an even more difficult challenge.

The United States may possess the military capacity to strike Iranian targets, but military superiority is not the same as political control. Destroying facilities is one objective. Managing what follows is another.

A strike could trigger retaliation across a region already shaped by years of conflict, Israeli military operations and American intervention. The consequences could reach Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and the Persian Gulf, while placing additional pressure on energy supplies and commercial shipping.

Nor can Washington simply bomb away the political reality that Iran is a large, complex state with its own national interests and a government that has survived decades of sanctions and external pressure.

Military action might damage infrastructure. It would not necessarily resolve the political dispute that produced the confrontation in the first place.

This is also why Israel’s role in the broader crisis cannot be ignored.

For years, Israel has portrayed Iran as an existential threat while maintaining a nuclear posture outside the international non-proliferation framework applied to many other states. Western governments that repeatedly emphasize non-proliferation have faced criticism for applying those principles inconsistently when Israeli military and nuclear capabilities are discussed.

The issue, therefore, extends beyond Iran’s nuclear program. It concerns the wider structure of power in the Middle East and the unequal application of international rules.

Iran is expected to accept restrictions and threats while Israel continues to receive extensive Western political and military backing. At the same time, Palestinians continue to experience occupation and devastating conflict, while Western governments frequently frame Israeli security separately from the wider conditions in which that insecurity exists.

Such contradictions have consequences. They have contributed to a widespread perception across the region that international law is often applied according to political convenience rather than consistent principle.

That makes diplomacy more important, not less.

Negotiations, inspections and verification are not signs of weakness. They are mechanisms for testing claims, correcting assumptions and preserving room for compromise. War offers no such guarantee.

The United States has learned this repeatedly, from Vietnam to Iraq and Afghanistan. Military power can destroy infrastructure and remove governments, but it cannot manufacture political legitimacy or determine how societies will respond to foreign intervention.

Washington should remember what happened the last time when bogus intelligence was turned into certainty, certainty into policy and policy into invasion.

Iran is a different country from Iraq. The regional environment is different as well. But that may make the consequences of miscalculation even more dangerous, not less.

The old book has already been read. Iraq showed how failed intelligence can become political certainty, and political certainty can become war. Iran is not a page for Washington to rewrite.

If America chooses war over diplomacy, Americans will carry the burden too: soldiers sent into danger, families facing loss, taxpayers paying for another open-ended conflict, and a government forced to manage consequences far beyond the battlefield.

The warning from Iraq is clear: Washington may choose the war, but Americans will pay the price. Diplomacy is not weakness. It is the last chance to avoid another costly war.