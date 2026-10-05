Iranian commanders warn any new war would trigger wider regional conflict

TEHRAN- Iranian military commanders have issued a series of increasingly forceful warnings against any renewed US or Israeli military action, saying the Islamic Republic is fully prepared to respond and cautioning regional states against allowing their territory or military facilities to be used in a new conflict.

The warnings, delivered separately by Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi, Army Commander Major General Amir Hatami and Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, head of the advisory group to the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), underscore Tehran’s stated policy of treating any renewed attack as a broader regional security crisis rather than a conflict confined to Iranian territory.

In a message issued Monday, Abdollahi said reports suggesting that the United States and Israel could be preparing for another war against Iran appeared to be linked to renewed allegations concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

He said the Iranian people would not submit to pressure or accept attempts to impose another war on the country, stressing that the Armed Forces remain prepared to confront threats at any level.

Abdollahi warned that another Israeli attack would carry consequences for the entire region, saying the Israeli regime had already experienced the consequences of previous confrontations with Iran and would face a powerful response if it made another “miscalculation.”

“We are confident that the vicious Zionist regime has neither now nor at any other time had, or will have, the ability to confront a powerful Iran,” he said.

Warning to Washington

The senior Iranian commander also delivered a direct warning to Washington, saying Iran would respond to any US military action without restrictions, regardless of when such action might occur.

“If the US, itself or at the instigation of the child-killing Zionist regime, takes action against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Iranian Armed Forces will immediately and forcefully target US interests without limitation in a painful manner,” Abdollahi warned.

His reference to the US congressional elections appeared intended to underline that Tehran considers its response to any military action independent of the US domestic political calendar.

Abdollahi also addressed countries in the region that host US military forces, warning them against allowing their territories to become launch points for attacks on Iran.

He argued that the continued deployment of American forces in the region is itself a source of insecurity and economic pressure, and cautioned regional governments that a new conflict would not necessarily remain limited to the territory of the parties directly involved.

“Be aware that if a new war against Iran begins, its flames will engulf everyone,” he said.

Iran rejects nuclear allegations

Abdollahi further rejected Israeli allegations that Iran’s nuclear program had entered a military phase, describing such claims as part of an effort to portray the Islamic Republic as a threat.

He questioned the credibility of such accusations when made by Israel, which possesses a substantial nuclear arsenal while not being a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The commander also warned international organizations, particularly the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), against issuing ‘unfounded statements concerning Iran’s nuclear facilities.’

He concluded by saying Iran was “stronger than ever” and prepared to confront any threat, while expressing confidence in God help.

Mohsen Rezaei has also warned that any further miscalculation by Iran’s adversaries would lead to new fronts and larger surprises.

“Every miscalculation by the enemy against Iran has resulted in a heavy defeat for it,” Rezaei wrote on social media platform X on Monday. “The next mistake will open new fronts and bring bigger surprises.”

Rezaei said Iran would overcome the current complex circumstances with the wise leadership of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, national unity and coordination among state institutions.

Army chief: war has not ended

Separately, Army Commander Major General Amir Hatami said the confrontation with Iran had not ended and that the Armed Forces would maintain their readiness to deliver a “crushing response” to any renewed threat.

Addressing commanders of Army units in Fars Province, Hatami said the failure of the enemy to achieve its objectives through military means had led it to pursue other forms of pressure, including economic sanctions, efforts to put the Iranian population under economic strain, and attempts to create insecurity and unrest.

He stressed that Iran’s Armed Forces would maintain a high level of vigilance and respond decisively should the enemy make another mistake.

Hatami also called for the opportunities created by the recent US-Israeli-imposed wars to be used to consolidate Iran’s strategic gains and prevent the recurrence of war, emphasizing the importance of continued resilience and perseverance.

“War is an arena of resilience,” the Army chief said, arguing that the side capable of demonstrating greater endurance would ultimately prevail.

He said Iran, as the defending side, possessed significant resilience both among its population and within its Armed Forces.

IRGC general warns regional states

Ali Fadavi, meanwhile, issued one of the most explicit warnings to regional countries hosting US forces, saying any location used to launch an attack against Iran would be considered a legitimate target.

Speaking in a televised interview, he said Iran had already communicated its red lines to regional governments.

Fadavi stressed that Iran had not targeted regional countries themselves, but had struck US military bases located on their territory, arguing that Tehran regards American military facilities abroad as extensions of US territory when they are used in operations against Iran.

“We have declared our red line to the countries of the region,” Fadavi said. “Any point from which an action against Iran originates will be targeted.”

He said the southern Persian Gulf states host some US military installations and warned that if attacks against Iran were launched from those facilities, they would be subject to retaliation.

His remarks reflect Tehran’s long-standing warning that regional countries could avoid becoming parties to a confrontation by preventing their territory and military infrastructure from being used for offensive operations against Iran.

Hormuz and the US military presence

Fadavi also linked the warnings to the strategic importance of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, saying the waterway had remained firmly under Iran’s control in recent months.

He stated that, despite the longstanding US military presence in the Persian Gulf, American forces had moved significantly farther from Iran’s shores and that no US vessel was currently present in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman or even the northern Indian Ocean.

“The Americans have fled and moved more than 1,000 kilometers away from our borders,” Fadavi said, attributing the repositioning to the military power of Iran and the IRGC Navy rather than a voluntary US decision.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which a substantial share of global seaborne oil and LNG trade normally passes, has remained central to the wider security equation surrounding Iran and the Persian Gulf. Any major military confrontation in or around the waterway would therefore carry consequences well beyond the immediate parties, potentially affecting energy markets, shipping insurance, maritime security and regional trade.

Taken together, the statements by Abdollahi, Hatami and Fadavi present a consistent message from Iran’s military establishment: Tehran says it does not seek a new war, but regards itself as prepared for one and would respond directly to any renewed attack. The commanders’ warnings also make clear that, in Tehran’s assessment, the geography of a future conflict would not necessarily be confined to Iran and Israel or Iran and the United States, but could extend to military facilities and strategic infrastructure across the wider region if they were used against the Islamic Republic.



