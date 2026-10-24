No Persian Gulf for old carriers

TEHRAN – The main confrontation between Iran and the United States in this war has been, and continues to be, in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, and senior Iranian commanders now say the era when American aircraft carriers cruised these waters with impunity is over for good.

In his strongest remarks to date on the naval war, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and Commander of the Central Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, Major General Ali Abdollahi, declared that the U.S. Navy has been rendered ineffective and will never be allowed back into the Persian Gulf.

Abdollahi said: The proud Armed Forces of Islamic Iran, with trust in Almighty God, have managed to render ineffective the U.S. Navy, which Trump and the leaders of that country regard as the pinnacle of American power and with which they threaten the region and the world, in such a way that it is no longer able to approach the seas surrounding the Persian Gulf and Iran’s territorial waters.

“The U.S. president must dream of his military and army once again entering the Persian Gulf. They will take this wish to the grave forever,” he added.

“We will under no circumstances and at no time allow American military vessels to enter the Persian Gulf,” he stressed.

From overthrow to reopening the Strait

His remarks, delivered as Washington and Tel Aviv openly speak of “finishing the job” and preparing a renewed offensive, underscore how far the war’s objectives have shifted. What began as an American-Israeli campaign to overthrow the Islamic Republic or force its surrender has now, after more than eight months of war, been reduced in practice to a struggle to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

When the war began in June 2025 with surprise strikes in the middle of negotiations, and escalated again in February 2026 and June this year, U.S. President Donald Trump promised swift collapse in Tehran, destruction of Iran’s nuclear program, and an end to its missile and regional power. None of that happened.

Instead, Iran survived, retaliated with massive missile, drone and naval operations against American bases and Israeli targets, tightened its control over the Strait of Hormuz, and imposed an unprecedented energy and military cost on Washington. Moody’s estimates the war has already cost American consumers $265 billion this year, about $2,000 per household, half of it from higher energy prices.

Today, American officials no longer speak of imminent regime change in Tehran. They speak of restoring freedom of navigation, reopening the Strait, securing detained vessels, and preventing oil prices from climbing beyond $110 per barrel after mine incidents involving tankers. In other words, the superpower that came to bring Iran to its knees is now fighting to bring its own ships back through a waterway guarded by Iran.

Abdollahi directly mocked that reversal: Trump has repeatedly claimed that they have destroyed Iran’s nuclear facilities, but at the same time they keep repeating that Iran must not have nuclear weapons, and this blatant contradiction has no end.

“If you have destroyed everything, then what is the meaning of repeating these hallucinations? These remarks are utterly meaningless, contradictory and repetitive, and are consumed to deceive world public opinion and especially the American people,” he said.

“If you are sure that you have destroyed all of Iran’s military facilities and capabilities, then why do your rusted carriers, vessels and cowardly military forces not dare to approach the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s maritime and land borders?” he asked.

Fifth Fleet no longer functional

That question now defines the military map of the region. Iranian officials say U.S. forces, after suffering painful blows from the guardians of the Strait, no longer come forward from the Arabian Sea, and whenever they have taken that risk, they have harmed themselves.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei made the same point in his message of September 28, which Abdollahi’s statement echoed: These days [the enemy forces], because of the painful blows they have received from the guardians of the Strait of Hormuz, do not come forward from the Arabian Sea, and whenever they have risked this danger, they have inflicted damage upon themselves; and soon the Arabian Sea itself will rid itself of them.

Iranian commanders say this is not rhetoric but the result of sustained, heavy strikes on the very infrastructure that once sustained American dominance in the Persian Gulf.

According to Iranian military assessments, U.S. bases around the Persian Gulf — in Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Iraq — have been repeatedly targeted since the start of the war and have suffered extensive damage. Above all, the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, the command center of American naval power in the region for nearly three decades, has been rendered completely destroyed and unusable by Iran’s heavy missile and drone attacks.

For years, the Fifth Fleet, with its destroyers, coastal combat ships, minesweepers and logistics hub at Manama, was presented as the guarantor of American order. Iranian officials now say its piers are empty, its command facilities inoperable, and its remaining vessels forced to operate from far outside the Persian Gulf, beyond the reach of Iranian anti-ship missiles, speedboats, submarines, mines and coastal defense systems.

U.S. carriers that once docked in Bahrain and sailed routinely through Hormuz now remain in the northern Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea. Resupply requires long detours. Insurance rates have soared. Even Washington’s allies on the southern shore of the Persian Gulf, who hosted U.S. forces in hope of protection, have found their ports and airfields turned into targets and have quietly asked Washington to reduce its visible presence.

No return to pre-war order

Abdollahi said Iran’s strategy is to deepen that quagmire: Undoubtedly, with the firm resolve of the brave and wise Leadership, the will of the risen and resistant people, the self-sacrificing Armed Forces and the officials of Islamic Iran, it has been decided to drown you day by day deeper into the quagmire you have built with your own hands — America and its illegitimate offspring, the Zionist regime, and your feeble and aggressive armies.

“With the help of Almighty God and divine victory, the strategy of a strong Iran is that the longer this confrontation lasts, the deeper you will be dragged into the swamp of death and decline, God willing,” he added.

Regional and even Western analysts now concede that the security architecture of the Persian Gulf will not return to what it was before the war. For thirty years, that architecture rested on a simple assumption: unchallenged American naval supremacy, an open strait under American escort, and regional states sheltering under the U.S. umbrella while Iran was contained.

That assumption has collapsed. Iran has demonstrated it can close or control the Strait at will, strike any base in a 2,000-kilometer radius, impose costs on global energy markets, and survive direct American-Israeli bombardment. Host states have learned that hosting U.S. strike assets invites Iranian retaliation. Shipping companies have learned that transit without Iranian consent is a military risk, not a routine insurance matter.

Tehran therefore rejects talk of a return to the status quo ante through a ceasefire that merely reopens the waterway for American warships. Iranian officials insist any durable arrangement must recognize Iran’s legitimate security rights, end aggression and sanctions, and exclude U.S. military vessels from the Persian Gulf altogether.

For Tehran, the message is both military and political: the Persian Gulf is no longer permissive waters for aging carriers, rusted destroyers and expeditionary fantasies. It is, in Iranian doctrine, the front line of national defense and the lever that turned an intended war of overthrow into a war of attrition Washington cannot win.