Iran warns against further aggression, highlight strategic control and enhanced deterrence

TEHRAN — Senior Iranian military officials have underscored the country’s strengthened deterrence capabilities, warning that any future aggression by the United States or its allies would trigger a swift and far more severe response, while emphasizing Iran’s firm control over critical regional waterways and energy security.

In a statement marking the anniversary of Operation True Promise III and the Second Imposed War, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) declared that the Islamic Republic stands in its strongest strategic position to date, citing enhanced military preparedness, intelligence superiority, and operational experience gained from recent conflicts.

The IRGC said Iran now maintains comprehensive awareness of adversarial activities and remains fully prepared to respond decisively to any threat or miscalculation.

“Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran stands stronger, more prepared, and more deterrent than ever before,” the statement said, adding that Iranian forces remain ready to deliver an “immediate, decisive, painful, and regret-inducing response” to any act of aggression.

The statement came amid heightened regional tensions following recent military confrontations involving Iranian and American forces. Iranian officials argue that Washington and its allies have repeatedly misjudged Tehran’s capabilities and resolve, leading to strategic setbacks and a shift in the regional balance of power.

According to the IRGC, recent developments have reinforced Iran’s deterrence posture while strengthening national unity and demonstrating the resilience of the country’s defense structure.

Meanwhile, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters Major General Ali Abdollahi warned that continued threats against Iran’s energy infrastructure could have far-reaching consequences for global energy markets.

Speaking on Thursday, Abdollahi criticized 'contradictory American policies,' arguing that Washington simultaneously calls for negotiations while pursuing hostile actions that undermine regional stability.

He said such policies have contributed to growing insecurity in the region and jeopardized international trade routes, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

“If threats against Iran’s energy infrastructure continue,” Abdollahi warned, “oil and gas exports will either remain available to everyone or become unavailable to all.”

The commander further asserted that media campaigns and political rhetoric would not obscure 'repeated American failures' in confronting the Islamic Republic, warning that any renewed military action against Iran would provoke a stronger response and could further expand regional instability.

Separately, Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari stressed that Iran maintains firm control over the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding maritime zones.

Speaking on a televised program, Sayyari stated that both sides of the strategic waterway are monitored and controlled by Iran’s Armed Forces, emphasizing that maritime movements in the area are under close surveillance.

He explained that responsibility for securing the western side of the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway itself, and the Persian Gulf rests with the IRGC Navy, while the Iranian Navy oversees the eastern approaches to the strait and the northern Indian Ocean.

“No vessel can enter this region without being monitored,” Sayyari said, highlighting Iran’s extensive maritime capabilities.

The senior commander also pointed to the growing role of unmanned systems in Iran’s military strategy, noting the rapid expansion of drone fleet and Iran's ability to deploy such systems under challenging operational conditions.

Referring to Iranian naval personnel killed during an American attack on the Dena destroyer near Sri Lanka earlier this year, Sayyari criticized the silence of international organizations and reiterated Tehran’s commitment to holding those responsible accountable.

