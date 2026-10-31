Immediate, effective, with no geographical limitation

TEHRAN — Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the Leader and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, held a meeting with senior commanders of the Iranian Armed Forces, in which he laid out Iran’s doctrine for responding to any renewed military or terrorist aggression.

During the meeting, the Commander-in-Chief emphasized that intelligent combat readiness for a powerful confrontation with enemies is a fundamental prerequisite for achieving maximum deterrence. He decreed that any level or type of threat must be met with an immediate, impactful, and geographically unrestricted response.

Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei stated that should Iran’s enemies resume military or terrorist attacks, it will be the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation that will determine when and under what conditions those attacks will end.

The Commander-in-Chief further underscored the need to strengthen military intelligence architecture, deepen indigenous defense capabilities in both “doctrine” and “tactics,” and enhance modernized defense and security capacities through the utilization of emerging technologies. He also highlighted the importance of strengthening spiritual foundations and the spirit of jihad, alongside unremitting efforts to meet the livelihood needs of Armed Forces personnel and provide them with the necessary support.

All US-Zionist assets within reach

In another directive, the Commander-in-Chief ordered the comprehensive updating of the military target database to ensure that all kinds of physical and non-physical assets of the US-Zionist enemy are brought within the reach of the Armed Forces.

He described nationwide support for the Armed Forces as one of the pillars of deterrence against anti-Iranian foreign powers and their domestic mercenaries. He added that the eight-month presence of a nation that has risen up in Iran’s public squares is a continuation of the Eight-Year Sacred Defense, which, alongside the steadfastness of the military, police, and Basij forces, has protected, and will continue to protect, the territorial integrity of Iran and the Islamic system.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution expressed his appreciation for the intelligent steadfastness of the Resistance Front in various countries. He described the “unity of fronts” as a decisive factor with a strategic impact on shaping the new political and security order in West Asia. He further expressed hope that this new order will increasingly lay the groundwork for unity among Muslim nations and governments and the formation of the New Islamic Civilization.

During the meeting with the Commander-in-Chief, Major General Abdollahi, Chief of the Joint Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, Major General Hatami, Commander-in-Chief of the Army, and Major General Vahidi, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), presented reports on the high readiness status of the country’s defenders along the Persian Gulf coast, in the operational areas of the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman, and along the country’s northwestern and southeastern borders. They also briefed the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on the multi-fold increase in the production of various types of key munitions and reconnaissance, support, and combat weapons.

Expressing his satisfaction with the measures taken, the Commander-in-Chief asked the senior military commanders to convey his gratitude and profound appreciation to all military, police, and Basij forces, the personnel of these organizations, and the dedicated staff of the Ministry of Defense and their esteemed families.

NATO’s admitted role and Iran’s recorded protest

The doctrine of an unrestricted response comes against a documented record of direct and indirect foreign participation in the US-Israeli war against Iran launched on Feb. 28.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has twice openly acknowledged the alliance’s role in supporting the American operation, saying the United States would not have been able to carry out the operation without NATO and without Europe as a platform for projecting US power. Rutte said thousands of US military planes — up to 5,000 sorties — operated from bases in Europe during the war.

Iran reacted at the time through legal and diplomatic channels. Iran’s ambassador and charge d’affaires to the United Nations, in a letter to the UN Secretary General and the Security Council, described Rutte’s remarks as contrary to international law and the UN Charter. The Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that NATO and its member states, including Italy and Romania — whose roles in the illegal attacks were explicitly acknowledged by the NATO chief — must be held accountable for complicity in US-Israeli crimes against Iran. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also called on European governments to clarify their role in the war.

The analytical conclusion in Tehran today is clear: there is no reason that when certain countries accompany the aggressors against Iran — by providing bases, airspace, fuel, intelligence, or political cover — they should remain immune from its military consequences. Responding to them is Iran’s natural and legal right under the inherent right of self-defense. Any base or facility used to attack Iran is by definition a legitimate military target, and its geographic location does not grant it immunity.

Europe counts €100 billion cost of cheering the war

The price of that accompaniment is now being counted in Europe itself. Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday in Seoul:

“We now have costs exceeding €100 billion for Europe alone over the last eight months, solely because of the increase in energy prices caused by this conflict. More than €100 billion extra has been paid by businesses and consumers in Europe because energy has become more expensive as a result of this conflict. We have an economic interest in bringing this conflict to an end as quickly as possible.”

Merz added that the conflict cannot be resolved militarily and that Berlin was intensifying diplomatic efforts.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded on X:

“When Israel-US bombings of Iran began last year, Mr. Merz hailed them. ‘Doing Europe's dirty work’ 100bn Euro is nothing compared to the Earth-shattering blow Iran's Powerful Armed Forces will deal against those who dare harm our people. Red lines are a thing of the past.”

Merz had hailed the Israeli aggression in June 2025 as “the dirty work Israel is doing for all of us.”

Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei also wrote on X:

“Just yesterday, Europe took pride in the dirty work of the Zionist regime. Today, it’s whining about billions the war with Iran is costing it. When you cheered on war crimes, did you think the fallout wouldn’t hit you, too? War and terror come at a price. Now it’s your turn to pay.”

Updated response plan ready for implementation

In a related development, Al-Mayadeen, citing a senior regional security official, reported that Iran’s updated military response plan to potential attacks has been completed and is ready for implementation.

According to the report: “The decision to deliver a comprehensive and very extensive response is final; a response that could also include the enemy’s installations, centers and political headquarters.”

Taken together — the Commander-in-Chief’s order for an immediate, effective response with no geographical limitation, the completed target bank covering all physical and non-physical assets of the enemy, the documented admission of NATO-European facilitation, and the mounting economic and military costs acknowledged even in Berlin — Tehran’s message is that the next folly will not be answered within the previous limits, nor only within the previous geography.

