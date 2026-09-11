Comprehensive housing plan drafted based on production leap law requirements

TEHRAN- The Minister of Transport and Urban Development announced the drafting and finalization of the "Comprehensive Housing Plan" in line with the implementation of legal requirements for approval by the Supreme Housing Council, and said: "With the implementation of this 10-year document, the government's policies in worn-out textures, land annexation, locating new towns, and prioritizing supportive intervention with special focus on deciles 1 to 5 will be operationalized."

According to a report by the political correspondent of IRNA, Farzaneh Sadegh, after attending the session of the Civil Committee of the parliament regarding the examination of the important issue of the "Comprehensive Housing Plan," told reporters: "Based on Article (1) of the Housing Production Leap Law approved in 2021, the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development was obligated to prepare a comprehensive housing plan within three months. Although this process was prolonged, over the past two years this issue was seriously placed on the ministry's agenda until finally the drafting of this plan was completed."

Emphasizing that this is the first time the Comprehensive Housing Plan is being drafted to go through legal procedures and be approved by the Supreme Housing Council, she added: "The importance of this plan lies in the fact that all planning and needs assessments in the housing sector — including how to intervene in worn-out textures, annex lands to city limits, revise comprehensive plans, locate new cities and towns, and most importantly, 'prioritizing government entry into the housing issue' — are clearly defined in this upstream document; an action that had not been taken until now, and with its implementation, a clear 10-year vision will be placed before the country."

The Minister of Transport and Urban Development, stating that after technical reviews in specialized committees, the generalities of this plan were presented for the first time in the session of the Civil Committee of the Parliament, clarified: "Given the summary made by the head of the Civil Commission, it was decided that some dimensions and weaknesses of the plan be revised and strengthened in specialized committees based on the views of commission members, especially in the areas of 'organizing the rental market,' 'method of land transfer based on upstream laws,' and 'adapting the plan's financing methods with annual budget laws.'"

Sadegh, emphasizing the government's supportive policy in the housing sector, said: "One of the fundamental axes of this plan is prioritization in government intervention and support. Accordingly, deciles 1 to 5 of society have the highest priority for organizing and providing housing compared to other deciles."

She noted: "With the continuation of joint meetings with members of the Civil Committee, specialized committees, and also utilizing the opinions of the elite community, university professors, mass builders, and developers of this sector, we will reach a final summary in the shortest possible time so that after approval by the Supreme Housing Council, the executive planning of the housing sector will be operationalized and communicated based on this comprehensive document."

At the meeting of the Civil Committee of the Parliament, the head and members of the committee, while appreciating the performance of the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development under wartime conditions, expressed their concerns, criticisms, and suggestions in the housing sector and emphasized the necessity of cooperation of all organs, solving the land supply problem, obligating banks to pay facilities, and using new financial instruments. The deputies of the Minister of Trayand Urban Development also presented a detailed report on how the Comprehensive Housing Plan was drafted and the identification of real housing needs and the challenges ahead.

Comprehensive housing plan must be a cross-section of upstream law

Subsequently, Reza Rezaei Kouchi, the head of the Civil Committee of the Parliament, in summarizing this meeting, emphasizing the necessity of holding continuous meetings and referring to the need for the plan's compatibility with annual budgets, said: "The annexation of land to the limits of cities and villages must be clearly determined, and a division of labor must be defined for various executive organs."

Emphasizing that the Comprehensive Housing Plan must be a cross-section of upstream laws such as the Housing Production Leap and the Seventh Development Plan, he clarified: "The share of each province and each executive organ must be determined, and the performance of the banking network in this area is very important."

Referring to the National Housing Fund, he recalled: "All financial resources for housing production, including government aid and revenues from housing and land, must be concentrated in this fund, and new financial instruments such as the stock market must also be used alongside bank financing."

At the end, the head of the Civil Committee of the Parliament called for attention to the laws on youth population, housing production leap, tax on empty houses, and organizing the land and rent market in drafting the comprehensive plan.

EF/MA