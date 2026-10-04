Iran secures third consecutive world title with five golds at IOAA 2026

TEHRAN – Iran’s national Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad team has been crowned world champion for the third consecutive year after winning five gold medals at the 19th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA 2026).

Iranian students secured five gold medals at the international competition, which was held in Hanoi, Vietnam, from September 25 to October 5, 2026.

More than 320 students from over 66 countries took part in this year’s Olympiad. Sarina Elmpour, Mohammad-Hossein Hosseini, Hirbod Foudazi, Hossein Masoumi, and Arshia Mirshamsi-Kakhaki won gold medals for Iran.

IOAA is an annual competition in astronomy and astrophysics for high school students worldwide to strengthen ties between different nations and promote the exchange of knowledge.

The main goal of the IOAA is to promote the growing interest in astronomy and related STEM subjects, especially through the general education of young people, and to enhance the development of international contacts among different countries in promoting astronomy and astrophysics in schools.

It is expected that, through events like the IOAA, brighter high-school students will be eager to study astronomy at the university level to become the next generation of astronomy and astrophysics professionals.

The IOAA is one of the twelve International Science Olympiads. Established in 2006 by five nations—Iran, Thailand, Indonesia, China, and Poland—the IOAA was created with a shared vision: to inspire the next generation of astronomers, astrophysicists, and space enthusiasts, while fostering international friendship through scientific collaboration.

The Iranian students grabbed five gold medals at the 18th IOAA, marking the country’s second consecutive world championship.

The event was held from August 11 to 21, 2025, in Mumbai, India, attracting over 300 high school students from 64 countries.

The 17th IOAA was held from August 17 to 27, 2024, in Vassouras, state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Over 250 students from 57 countries participated in the event; Iranian students won five gold medals, ranking first globally.

In 2023, Iranian students grabbed three gold medals and two silver medals, ranking third in the 16th IOAA.

Iran ranked first in the world in the 15th IOAA 2022, held in Georgia from August 14 to 22.

The Iranian team won first place in the tournament by winning 9 gold medals and 1 silver medal. 250 students from 45 countries participated in this competition.

In IOAA 2021, the Iranian delegation won 2 gold medals, 5 silver medals, 2 bronze medals, and an honorary diploma at the competition, held in Colombia on November 14-21.