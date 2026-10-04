Iran sitting volleyball target fifth straight gold in Nagoya: Bigdeli

TEHRAN - Iran’s men’s sitting volleyball team captain Sadegh Bigdeli is confident that Team Melli can extend their remarkable record by winning a fifth consecutive gold medal at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya.

Iran have won the sitting volleyball title at all four previous editions of the Asian Para Games, and Bigdeli says the team will travel to Nagoya determined to maintain that unbeaten record.

The national team have been going through a period of transition in recent months, with several changes gradually being made to the squad. Despite the changes, Bigdeli believes the team are in good shape ahead of the competition.

“The training camp before our departure went very well,” Bigdeli said in an exclusive interview. “The players arrived in good physical condition, and we used the camp to complete the final stages of our conditioning work and finalize our line-up for the tournament. Thankfully, everyone is fit and there are no injury concerns.”

Iran will hold one final training camp in Tehran before heading to Japan. The camp is scheduled to begin on Oct. 5 and will provide the coaching staff with an opportunity to work on the final details before the competition gets underway.

“The coaches will use this opportunity to go over the final tactical and technical points with the players. It is our last chance to prepare before travelling to Nagoya, and hopefully we can arrive at the Games at 100 percent.”

Asked about Iran’s strongest opponents in Nagoya, Bigdeli pointed to Kazakhstan as the team most capable of challenging the defending champions.

“We recently had a joint training camp with Iraq in Iran, and I have to say that their team have improved significantly compared with the past,” the Iran captain said. “But our main rivals are Kazakhstan. They are the bronze medalists from the World Championships and are a very strong team.”

“We are going to the Asian Para Games to win our fifth gold medal,” he said. “We hope to return home with the gold and make the people of Iran happy.”

For Iran, Nagoya represents more than just another tournament. The team will be seeking to preserve one of the most impressive records in Asian Para sport. With a changing squad, stronger opposition and the pressure that comes with being the defending champions, the challenge may be greater than in previous editions. But Bigdeli’s message is clear: Iran are going to Nagoya with one target — a fifth consecutive Asian Para Games title.