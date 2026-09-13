Japanese ambassador pledges support for Asian Para Games

TEHRAN - Japan’s ambassador to Iran, Tamaki Tsukada, visited the National Paralympic Committee of Iran and held talks with its President, Ghafour Kargari, focusing on Iran’s participation in the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games.

During the meeting, attended by NPC Secretary-General Hamidali Samimi and Iran’s Chef de Mission for the Aichi-Nagoya Games, Mohammad Pouladgar, Kargari highlighted the cultural ties shared by Iran and Japan and conveyed a message of friendship and goodwill from the Iranian people to Japan, which will host the fifth edition of the Asian Para Games.

Tsukada, meanwhile, wished Iran’s Paralympic athletes success at the upcoming event and expressed the Japanese Embassy’s readiness to cooperate with and facilitate the participation of Iran’s delegation in the Games.

The Japanese ambassador praised Iran’s sporting achievements, describing the country as one of Asia’s four leading sporting nations. He also noted Iran’s significant progress in both technology and sport in recent years.

The visit concluded with Tsukada touring the National Paralympic Museum, where he viewed memorabilia collected from various editions of the Paralympic and Asian Para Games and learned more about Iran’s sporting icons and achievements in the Paralympic movement