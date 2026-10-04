Development of mobile dispatching center launched across country

TEHRAN- The Minister of Energy ordered: After the launch of the first center in Khorasan Razavi Province, the mobile dispatching model should be developed nationwide, and the Deputy for Electricity and Energy was tasked with drafting the necessary directives to implement the plan.

According to Mehr News Agency, quoting the Ministry of Energy’s information portal, during a visit to the country’s first mobile dispatching center in Khorasan Razavi, Abbas Aliabadi issued an order to expand this model nationwide and assigned its implementation to Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, Deputy for Electricity and Energy of the Ministry of Energy.

This center was designed and built with the aim of enabling monitoring and management of the power grid under emergency conditions and in locations where access to fixed dispatching centers is limited.

According to this report, the country’s first mobile dispatching system was designed and built by experts from the Khorasan Regional Electricity Company and has the capability for rapid deployment and online monitoring of the grid. In its first operational activity, the system established communication with the National Dispatching Center.

During the visit to this center, the Minister of Energy emphasized the use of new technologies for managing emergency grid conditions and asked the Deputy for Electricity and Energy to provide the ground for extending this model to other regional electricity companies by drafting the necessary directives.

Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, Deputy for Electricity and Energy of the Ministry of Energy, also spoke about the capabilities of this system, saying: Mobile dispatching makes it possible to monitor the grid in real time and issue maneuver commands independently of fixed centers.

He added: Using this technology, operational monitoring and command can be carried out at different points of the grid, reducing the limitations caused by the geographical location of fixed centers.

Rajabi Mashhadi said: In accordance with the order of the Minister of Energy, the necessary directives will be issued to extend this model to regional electricity companies so that this capacity can be used to increase the resilience of the power grid under emergency conditions.

With secure and independent communication infrastructure, this center can be deployed at critical points of the grid and manage power grid stability operations.

EF/MA