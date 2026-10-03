6 awards for Iran from World Film Festival in Cannes

TEHRAN – The World Film Festival in Cannes – Remember the Future has announced the winners of its September online edition, with two Iranian films winning six awards.

Iranian short film “Artificial Human,” written, directed, and produced by Pouya Golpour, won five awards and “Staccato” by Ghazaleh Mazinani received one award, Mehr reported.

“Artificial Human” received the Best Asian Film and Best Director in a Short Film awards for Golpour, Best Actress in a Short Film award for Sharareh Sadri, Best Actor in an Indie Film award for Mahdi Afshari, and Best Young Actor in a Short Film award for Aylin Homaun. “Staccato” won the Best Experimental Film award.

A science-fiction film, “Artificial Human” depicts a post-apocalyptic world devastated by nuclear bombardments, where an inventor and his family survive and struggle to rebuild their lives with the help of his invention.

World Film Festival in Cannes – Remember the Future organizes a monthly and annual competition of all genres for international filmmakers, a qualifier on IMDb and dedicated to feature films, short films, independent films, documentaries, experimental films, animated films, music videos, screenwriters, songwriters, singers and bands, commercials, Web/TV series and much more.

Photo: A screenshot from “Artificial Human” by Pouya Golpour

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