Pouladgar urges focus and unity as Iran prepares for Asian Para Games

TEHRAN - Mohammad Pouladgar, Chef de Mission of Iran's delegation for the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya, outlined the latest preparations and planning measures aimed at ensuring Iran’s delegation can compete under the best possible conditions.

A coordination meeting between Pouladgar and the managers of the national teams set to compete at the Games was held on Wednesday.

“Our priority is to create an environment in which athletes and coaching staffs can compete with minimum stress, pressure and outside distractions, allowing them to focus fully on their sporting performance and competitions,” he said.

He also highlighted the continuation of visits to national team training camps, saying the delegation management was working to assess the teams’ preparations and needs firsthand and follow up on issues as much as possible.

Pouladgar praised the efforts of team managers, coaches and athletes throughout the preparation process and stressed the increasingly important role of team managers.

“Given the specific circumstances surrounding this edition of the Games, the responsibilities of team managers are heavier than in previous editions,” he said. “Beyond their administrative duties, they must play an effective role in leading their teams, motivating athletes and strengthening unity and team spirit.”

He added that stronger leadership from team managers would contribute to greater cohesion across the Iranian delegation and play a key role in maintaining calm, coordination and ultimately achieving success.

He further emphasized the importance of completing scientific assessments and incorporating their results into training programs, following nutritional plans, delivering required supplements on time, making full use of sports psychologists and maintaining strict anti-doping protocols.

During the meeting, the managers of Iran’s participating teams presented updates on their squads, training camps, preparation processes and challenges ahead. Their requirements were also reviewed, with officials responding to questions and addressing outstanding concerns.

The fifth Asian Para Games will be held from Oct. 18 to 24, 2026, in Nagoya and across Aichi Prefecture, Japan, with around 4,000 athletes from 45 Asian countries and regions expected to compete.

Iran’s delegation will compete under the name “Sacrifice for a Strong Iran” and with the slogan “In Memory of the Children of Hiroshima, Gaza and Minab.”

Nine-year-old Anna Jahangard, a student and survivor with a disability from the Shajareh Tayyebeh school tragedy in Minab, will accompany the delegation as its spiritual leader.