Iran’s wheelchair basketball teams learn opponents: Aichi-Nagoya 2026

TEHRAN - Iran’s men’s and women’s national wheelchair basketball teams have learned their group-stage opponents for the fifth Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, as both sides prepare to compete for strong results at the continental event.

The two teams face different challenges in the preliminary round and will look to secure positive results to strengthen Iran’s position among Asia’s leading wheelchair basketball nations.

Iran’s men’s national team have been drawn in Group B alongside Iraq, South Korea and the Philippines.

The Iranian squad will open their campaign against Iraq on Friday, Oct.16, in a match that could prove important in shaping their position heading into the remainder of the group stage.

Team Melli will then face South Korea on Saturday before taking on the Philippines on Monday in their final group-stage fixture.

With three challenging matches ahead, Iran will need to maintain a high level of focus, deliver consistent performances and make the most of its scoring opportunities to advance to the next stage.

Iran’s women’s national wheelchair basketball team will compete in a six-team group alongside hosts Japan, Cambodia, China, Laos and Thailand.

The round-robin format presents a demanding schedule, making physical conditioning, energy management and consistency key factors throughout the competition.

Iran will begin their campaign against Japan on Friday, Oct. 16, before meeting Thailand on Oct. 17. The team will then face Cambodia on Oct. 19, Laos on Oct. 20 and China on Oct. 21.

The encounter with host nation Japan will provide an early test for the Iranian squad, while the remaining fixtures will offer further opportunities to build momentum and challenge for a place in the next stage.

Both Iran teams will aim to demonstrate their capabilities and deliver strong performances at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games. Results in the group stage will be crucial in determining their prospects of progressing further in the tournament.

With the competition bringing together some of Asia’s top wheelchair basketball teams, Iran’s success will depend on preparation, teamwork and the ability to perform under pressure.

The men’s and women’s squads will be hoping to make their mark in Nagoya and add another successful chapter to Iran’s record in wheelchair basketball at the Asian Para Games.