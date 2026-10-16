Iran’s wheelchair basketball start on high in Nagoya 2026

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s wheelchair basketball team defeated Iraq 81-23 in their opening match of the 2026 Asian Para Games.

Iran will meet South Korea in Group B on Saturday.

Team Melli are scheduled to face the Philippines on Monday.

Iran have an impressive record at previous editions of the Asian Para Games, having won one silver medal and secured two third-place finishes across the last four editions. The team now hope to build on that record in Nagoya, overcome the challenges of their long journey and launch their campaign with a victory over Iraq.