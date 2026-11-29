TEHRAN- Iraq's Ambassador to Iran, at the meeting "Synergy and Convergence of Think Tanks and Study Centers of Iran and Iraq," emphasized the necessity of strengthening interaction among scientific elites, universities, and study centers of the two countries and deeply examining the capacities and challenges of Tehran-Baghdad relations.

According to ISNA, Yasser Abdul Zahra Al-Hajjaj at this meeting, while thanking the organizers and attendees, stated: "It is a pleasure that today we are in the presence of Iranian thinkers and researchers and the opportunity for dialogue and exchange of views on regional and Iraqi issues has been provided."

Referring to the historical and civilizational background of Iran-Iraq relations, he said: "Speaking of Iraq-Iran relations is speaking of civilizational, historical, and long-standing relations. Today, given the breadth and growth of relations between the two countries in the past two decades in economic, political, cultural, and social fields, it is as if the geographical border between the two countries no longer has its former meaning."

Iraq's Ambassador to Iran, stating that the high level of interactions between the two countries does not mean stagnation in the status quo, emphasized: "The capacities that have been created in the relations between the two countries double our responsibility."

Al-Hajjaj, emphasizing the role of scientific elites and study centers and think tanks of the two countries in strengthening bilateral relations, said: "The role of these institutions in forming a common view between the two nations and the two countries is very fruitful."

He continued: "Interaction among scientific elites, study centers, think tanks, and universities of the two countries can be a starting point for elevating the level of cooperation and advancing these interactions to higher levels."

Iraq's Ambassador to Iran also, referring to expectations from the study centers of the two countries, stated: "Our expectation is that these centers move beyond daily news and temporary issues and move toward a deep examination of the relations, challenges, and harms that have been created in the process of relations between the two countries or may be created in the future."

In another part of his remarks, Al-Hajjaj emphasized the importance of recognizing and understanding the economic and social conditions of Iran and Iraq in the path of examining and expanding relations between the two countries.

Iraq's Ambassador in Tehran, referring to recent regional developments and also the importance of expanding economic relations between Iran and Iraq in the shadow of these developments, said: "We have no choice but to expand economic relations between the two countries. In the future, southern Iraq can play a very significant role in this regard."

Iraq's Ambassador in Tehran also at this meeting elaborated on the consultations made to expand interactions between the universities of the two countries.

EF/MA