TEHRAN – The Natural Resources and Watershed Management Organization is scheduled to launch a nationwide campaign to restore rangelands in around 400 counties on December 6, with the participation of ranchers, local communities, and environmental enthusiasts.

The initiative aims to restore approximately 2,000 hectares of rangelands by taking advantage of favorable rainfall forecasts and the beginning of the rainy season, Abolqasem Hosseinpour, an official with the organization, told IRNA.

Hosseinpour highlighted the ecological and economic importance of rangelands, noting that the country's average vegetation cover in these areas stands at around 24 percent, which underscores the need for continued restoration efforts.

The campaign will include pit-seeding, direct seeding, and rainfall conservation measures, implemented through biological, biomechanical, and management-based approaches.

Rangelands in Iran cover 83 million hectares. As the country’s largest ecosystem, rangelands feature a diverse array of native, medicinal, industrial, edible, and forage species. By supporting over one million households and 37 million authorized livestock units, these rangelands play a critical role in ensuring the nation’s sustainable ecological and food security, Hosseinpour further noted.

Rangelands restoration key to combating desertification, drought

Given the vital role of rangelands in food security, the water cycle, biodiversity conservation, and climate resilience, their restoration is the key to reversing desertification and enhancing drought resilience.

Experts believe healthy land is essential to thriving economies and societies; it supports agriculture, supplies food, and contributes to water and climate security. Rangelands are among the world’s most extensive and yet most neglected ecosystems. They support the lives of about 2 billion people worldwide, including many pastoralists and indigenous people.

Sadly, every minute, an area of land equivalent to four football fields is degraded, leading to biodiversity loss, increased drought risk, and community displacement. The global impacts include rising food costs, instability, and forced migration. Currently, up to half of the world’s rangelands are degraded or at risk, with serious consequences for food and water security, biodiversity, climate resilience, and rural livelihoods.

Loss of vegetation, climate change, farming, overgrazing, and deforestation for fuel or construction materials are among the key factors that have exacerbated desertification.

Desertification and drought are global environmental problems that affect all regions of the world and require joint action by the international community to address them.

Increased desertification intensifies the amount of sand and dust that can be swept up by the wind and eventually leads to dust storms with negative impacts on the weather, and in turn worsens desertification.

Investing in sustainable land and water management, improved drought preparedness, and community-led restoration can help secure the rangelands and the people who depend on them.

MT/MG