TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has begun construction of a new medical facility in Najaf, Iraq, to improve healthcare services for Iranian pilgrims visiting the holy city.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on Saturday. The existing IRCS clinic in Najaf has been providing medical services for more than two decades. The new facility will be built on a 550-square-meter plot and is planned to comprise 10 floors, IRNA reported.

In September, the IRCS and Iraq’s Ministry of Health agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in healthcare, with a focus on medical education, treatment, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment.

The head of the IRCS, Pirhossein Kolivand, and the Iraqi health minister, Abdul Hussein Aziz Al-Moussawi, met in Baghdad on September 17, the IRCS website reported.

The meeting focused on holding joint specialized and subspecialized educational courses, sharing clinical experiences, enhancing specialized skills of Iraqi health staff, and fostering cooperation in manufacturing pharmaceutical and medical tools.

The Iranian official highlighted the high capacity of the IRCS in the field of health, including the extensive network of medical centers, polyclinics, specialized medical and nursing capabilities, large number of volunteers, noting that the IRCS is ready to benefit from its expertise and knowledge to foster collaborations between the two sides.

He also announced the IRCS’s readiness to train Iraqi physicians, nurses, and specialized personnel, dispatch Iranian experts, distinguished professors, and medical teams to Iraq, as well as help establish medical and nursing schools in Iraq, particularly Najaf.

For his part, Al-Moussawi lauded Iran’s help, saying that “I am deeply grateful for your support. We are committed to directing all of our efforts toward establishing and further developing this cooperation.”

Considerable relief, operational capabilities

Cristhian Cortez Cardoza, the deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), has praised the relief and operational capabilities of the IRCS, calling for expanded cooperation between the two sides in disaster preparedness and emergency response.

Commending the IRCS’s efforts, Cardoza said the society’s experience and expertise in disaster preparedness and relief operations, which it shares with other national societies, are highly valuable and help strengthen response capabilities in countries around the world, IRNA reported.

The official made the remarks at a meeting with IRCS head Pirhossein Kolivand in Tehran on November 16.

Emphasizing the need to support the most vulnerable groups of society, Cardoza expressed hope that the two sides would also develop ties in training, preparedness, and enhancing relief services.

For his part, Kolivand underscored the specialized and operational capacities of the IRCS. By expanding international cooperation, and sharing the country’s experiences and the lessons learned from relief operations, the IRCS training centers could become the regional hub for training relief workers and operational managers from countries in the region.

Commending the IFRC’s support and collaboration with the IRCS, he stressed the necessity of benefiting from modern, smart technologies to boost operational efficiency and accelerate emergency responses.

MT/MG