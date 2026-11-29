TEHRAN – Iran women’s futsal team will play a series of friendly matches against Russia from Feb. 16 to 22, head coach Shahrzad Mozafar announced.

Speaking about the team’s preparations for upcoming competitions, Mozafar said the national team would step up their training camp following the conclusion of the domestic league.

“We are closely monitoring the performances of all national team players and assessing their technical abilities and fitness levels to select the best candidates for our upcoming training camps,” she said.

Mozafar also highlighted the importance of introducing young players while maintaining a balance with experienced members of the squad.

“Youth development only works when it goes hand in hand with experience. We began our rebuilding process after the World Cup, monitoring players in youth leagues, the national youth team and the Premier League. Several players have been invited to training camps based on their performances, giving them an opportunity to prove themselves at the national-team level,” she added.

The coach said the team could also hold a three-day training camp in January following the current camp to continue evaluating players and improving preparations.

“We want to retain our experienced players while creating opportunities for young talents to develop and strengthen the squad with an eye on future competitions,” Mozafar noted.

Regarding the upcoming friendlies, she confirmed that Iran would face Russia from Feb. 16 to 22, describing the matches as an important opportunity to assess the team's progress.

“Playing against Russia has always been beneficial for our team. These matches will help us evaluate the players' technical and tactical levels and identify our strengths and weaknesses. We welcome this opportunity and hope to make the most of it to improve our preparations,” she said.

Mozafar concluded by identifying the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Riyadh, scheduled for April, as the team's main upcoming target.

“Our primary goal is to compete in the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games. We are working to prepare a strong and well-coordinated team through proper planning, training camps and friendly matches,” she said.