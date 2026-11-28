TEHRAN – Iran’s Armed Forces are fully prepared to target any location from which an attack against the country is launched, regardless of its geographical position, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari has warned.

Speaking on Friday, Heidari said the deadlines and timeframes set by US President Donald Trump for renewed acts of aggression against Iran had no bearing on the country’s military calculations.

“The Iranian Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond to any enemy miscalculation. Wherever in the world an attack against us is launched from, that location will be a legitimate target for us. Any position from which a threat against Iran emerges will be targeted,” he said.

Referring to the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, the general said the Islamic Republic’s decisive victory against two nuclear powers and regional countries had not depended on importing weapons or military equipment from abroad. Rather, he said, it had been achieved through reliance on domestic production and self-sufficiency.

Heidari added that Iran’s resistance had helped secure the country a prominent position in the emerging global balance of power, challenging an international order previously dominated by the United States.