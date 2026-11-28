TEHRAN– Iran and Turkey have agreed to expand operational cooperation and intelligence sharing in border security, counterterrorism, and efforts to combat drug and arms trafficking, concluding their eighth Joint Security and Law Enforcement Working Group meeting in Ankara with the signing of an 11-point document.

The meeting, held on Friday, brought together an Iranian delegation headed by Ali Akbar Pourjamshidian, Acting Interior Minister and Deputy Interior Minister for Security and Law Enforcement Affairs, and a Turkish delegation led by Ali Çelik, Turkey's deputy interior minister.

The discussions focused on a range of shared security concerns, including border protection, counterterrorism, drug and weapons trafficking, illegal migration, cooperation through the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), and continued coordination between designated points of contact.

The meeting was held within the framework of the two countries' bilateral agreement on combating drug trafficking, organized crime and terrorism, as well as their memorandum of understanding on security and law enforcement cooperation.

At the conclusion of the talks, the heads of the two delegations signed an 11-point document outlining the outcomes of the meeting. It calls for strengthening operational cooperation, expanding information exchange, maintaining active communication channels between designated contact points and border authorities, and ensuring follow-up on decisions reached at previous meetings.

The two sides agreed that the ninth meeting of the Joint Security and Law Enforcement Working Group would be held in Tehran, with Iran hosting the next round of talks.

