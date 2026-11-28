TEHRAN – Iran’s armed forces will no longer be constrained by geographical boundaries in responding to hostile actions, and any further enemy miscalculation will trigger a series of military operations rather than a single retaliatory strike, the commander of the Iranian Army’s Navy has warned.

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani made the remarks in an interview with the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) late Friday, saying that further military action would force American forces out of the region and back to US territory.

He said the announcement of a naval blockade during an ongoing war indicated that the enemy had failed to achieve its military objectives.

“The enemy has not reached any of its malicious goals,” Irani said, adding that its regional military presence had already been reduced and some of its forces had been forced to withdraw.

The Navy chief said Iran’s Armed Forces had successfully prevented the enemy from advancing toward the country’s maritime zones, keeping its forces at a distance in the Arabian Sea and the northern Indian Ocean.

According to Irani, the enemy had initially sought to approach Iran’s exclusive economic zone, territorial waters and internal waters, with the aim of reaching the country’s ports, coastline and islands. However, the determination of the Iranian people and armed forces had thwarted those plans.

He said the enemy had now been reduced to seeking permission to transit the Strait of Hormuz, while its advance toward Iran had been halted.

Irani also accused the enemy of seeking to undermine Iran’s economic lifeline through various measures and attempts to impose a maritime blockade under different labels. Despite those efforts, he said, the country’s maritime operations and port activities were continuing.

Reaffirming Iran’s position at sea, Irani said the country’s armed forces continued to exercise control over the maritime battlefield and were determined to maintain their position.

He further disclosed that new directives had been issued by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, removing geographical restrictions on the scope of Iran’s military missions. The directive, he said, meant that the country’s response would no longer be confined to previously defined operational areas.

Irani also vowed that Iran would avenge the sailors killed aboard the Dena destroyer, saying the enemy had violated international rules and maritime conventions.

Addressing Iran’s operation against the US Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain, the Navy commander said the operation had inflicted severe damage on the base’s command-and-control system, forcing US forces to relocate parts of their command structure to the occupied territories and naval vessels.

Irani added that the enemy had assumed it could direct military operations from positions close to the theater of conflict, but Iranian strikes had disrupted that capability.

Alternative trade routes

First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref has stressed that Iran has demonstrated its ability to withstand and counter an enemy naval blockade, saying the country’s trade and supplies of essential goods remain in a favorable condition.

Speaking at a meeting, Aref said imports of essential commodities were continuing through ports and entry points in the country’s eastern and western regions, while commercial exchanges were proceeding smoothly.

He underscored the need to continue developing northern ports and other entry points, emphasizing that restrictions imposed on southern ports would not bring the country’s trade and supply chains to a standstill.

The enemy, he said, should understand that Iran could compensate for any restrictions on its southern ports by expanding the use of alternative border crossings and other entry routes.

Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Eje’i has also said the Iranian Armed Forces’ control extending from the eastern Strait of Hormuz to the northern Indian Ocean had made it impossible for US forces to maintain a free hand in the Persian Gulf.

In a message marking Navy Day on Saturday, he described the Navy as a key pillar of Iran’s deterrence and military strength, praising its personnel as guardians of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Breaking naval blockade

The operational deputy commander of the Iranian Army’s Navy has also said that the Armed Forces have developed plans to break the naval blockade and are awaiting orders to implement them, stressing that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed to the country’s adversaries and that maritime traffic through the strategic waterway is subject to strict controls.

Rear Admiral Farhad Fattahi made the remarks in an interview with Mehr News Agency, outlining the division of responsibilities between the Army’s Navy and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy in the Strait of Hormuz.

Under arrangements issued by the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the IRGC Navy is responsible for controlling the western section of the strait, while the Army’s Navy carries out monitoring, control and support missions in the eastern section, he said. Army naval units are also prepared to undertake operational missions when requested by the IRGC Navy.

Fattahi said the Army’s Navy is responsible for the waters extending eastward from the area around Jask across the Sea of Oman and into the northern Indian Ocean, where its units remain fully prepared to defend the country’s maritime borders.

Rejecting US President Donald Trump’s remarks about the strait being open, the commander said such statements did not reflect conditions on the ground. He noted that routes designated by the United States for certain vessels in the southern part of the strait faced serious navigational constraints, including shallow waters, the draft requirements of large ships, underwater obstacles and reefs, as well as damage to some navigational assistance systems.

Fattahi added that an order by the Army commander-in-chief to tighten restrictions on maritime traffic through the strait was being implemented in coordination with the IRGC Navy. He said Iranian naval forces continued to confront US military movements in the region, although security considerations prevented him from disclosing details of some operations.

Asked about measures to counter the naval blockade, Fattahi said the Armed Forces had developed plans to break it and were awaiting authorization to carry them out. He emphasized that lifting a blockade did not necessarily require direct naval confrontation or an exchange of fire, as various measures and operational approaches could achieve that objective.

The commander also dismissed Trump’s assertion that Iran’s Navy had been completely destroyed, pointing to the country’s defense-industrial capacity to build surface vessels and submarines. Iran, he said, had the industrial capabilities required to rebuild and expand its naval fleet, while universities and knowledge-based companies were stepping up cooperation with the Armed Forces to meet their requirements.

Turning to the mission of the Dena destroyer and its attack by a US submarine, Fattahi said the Iranian-built vessel had been developed using domestic capabilities and had previously taken part in the Milan international naval exercise in India. He criticized the failure to observe humanitarian principles during the incident, stressing that rescuing the crew of a targeted vessel and assisting those who fall into the sea is a humanitarian obligation.

Fattahi also said Iranian missiles struck the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the early days of the war. According to the commander, the carrier subsequently moved away from the area for a period and, due to the damage sustained, was unable to conduct flight operations from its deck for approximately three to four days.

Concluding his remarks, Fattahi said that although Iran was not engaged in a symmetrical military confrontation with US forces in terms of numbers and equipment, it had the capability to inflict damage on its adversary. He added that, should the order be issued, Iran’s naval forces were capable of carrying out operations commensurate with their assigned missions.

Coordination to strengthen maritime deterrence

In a separate message marking Navy Day on November 28, IRGC Commander Major General Ahmad Vahidi underscored the importance of strategic coordination between Iran’s two naval forces in strengthening maritime deterrence and protecting the country’s national interests.

Vahidi said the Army’s Navy and the IRGC Navy, drawing on their operational experience, specialized personnel, and expanding defense capabilities, constituted key pillars of Iran’s maritime sovereignty and national security.

He said their cooperation and strategic unity enhanced the country’s deterrence capabilities and maritime power, while contributing to lasting security in surrounding waters.

The IRGC commander also emphasized that both forces maintained comprehensive operational readiness and were prepared to respond appropriately to any threat to Iran’s national security, vital interests and maritime sovereignty.

He added that the country’s naval forces relied on indigenous expertise, accumulated operational experience and the directives of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, who serves as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to sustain their readiness and confront potential threats.

Advanced naval technologies

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Mehrdad Akhlaqi said the ministry was pursuing plans to equip the Navy with advanced technologies and modern maritime defense systems to strengthen its operational and defensive capabilities.

In his Navy Day message, Akhlaqi said the strategic importance of maritime security, together with recent regional developments, had highlighted the need for a technologically advanced Navy capable of addressing emerging threats.

He said the Defense Ministry was drawing on Iran’s scientific, industrial and technological capacities to develop indigenous maritime technologies, meet the Navy’s operational requirements and reinforce the country’s defense production and support infrastructure.

Achieving these objectives, he added, required closer cooperation among the country’s scientific, industrial and defense sectors, as well as coordinated efforts to equip naval forces with advanced technologies and maritime defense systems.

Akhlaqi also highlighted the importance of coordination between the Army’s Navy and the IRGC Navy, describing their operational readiness and combined capabilities as essential components of Iran’s defensive strength and deterrence.

He said the integration of indigenous expertise, industrial capacity, modern technology, and operational preparedness would play a significant role in advancing Iran’s naval capabilities and safeguarding its maritime security.