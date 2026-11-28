TEHRAN- The CEO of the Ports and Maritime Organization, referring to plans to increase the loading and unloading capacity of Bushehr Port to 15 million tons, stated that creating appropriate infrastructure is among the requirements for achieving this goal.

According to a Mehr News Agency report, Mohammad Shakibi-Nasab, CEO of the Ports and Maritime Organization, emphasizing the need for long-term planning for the development of Bushehr Port, considered the provision and annexation of surrounding lands to the port area as among the requirements for developing port infrastructure commensurate with the economic and maritime capacities of the province.

Stating that the development of Bushehr Port should not be limited to its current area, he said: “By anticipating and providing suitable surrounding lands, the ground should be prepared for the development of port infrastructure commensurate with the economic and maritime capacities of the province in the long term.”

According to an announcement by the Ports and Maritime Organization, Shakibi-Nasab, referring to the historical and maritime position of Bushehr Province, added: “Port development should be pursued with a forward-looking approach and with the aim of creating sustainable infrastructure for future generations.”

Emphasizing the necessity of properly siting the logistics village outside the Negin Port Complex, he continued: “Considering that this complex has an industrial zone and the capacity to develop production, industrial, and packaging activities, the logistics village should be sited in a way that does not create an obstacle to the maximum utilization of the port’s industrial and economic capacities.”

In conclusion, the Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development, referring to plans to increase the loading and unloading capacity of Bushehr Port to 15 million tons, stated that providing the required land and creating appropriate infrastructure are among the requirements for realizing this goal.

MA