HAMEDAN – There is something quietly captivating about walking through a park carpeted with fallen autumn leaves. The soft crunch beneath your feet, the changing colors of the trees and the cool late-autumn air that invite you to slow down and take in the scenery. But at Hamedan’s fifth Bargrizan Hegmataneh Festival, held from November 25 to 27, this familiar seasonal experience became something much larger: a celebration of nature, culture and, above all, the people of the city.

I arrived at Mardom Park expecting to find a seasonal festival built around the beauty of autumn. What I encountered was a remarkably lively public gathering, bringing together people from different generations, professions and social backgrounds. Families, children, young people, elderly residents, local craftspeople, artists and visitors filled the park. Their presence gave the event an atmosphere that went well beyond an ordinary tourism promotion.

The trees, dressed in shades of yellow, orange and red, provided the natural setting. Fallen leaves covered the pathways, creating the kind of landscape that photographers seek out at this time of year. Visitors stopped beneath the trees to take photographs, walked slowly through the park or simply stood admiring the colors. Some came specifically for the autumn scenery; others seemed to have come because the festival offered an opportunity to spend time outdoors with family and friends.

Children were particularly visible. They moved between the entertainment areas, games and family activities, bringing an infectious energy to the park. Parents followed them through the different sections, while groups of teenagers gathered for photographs and conversations. The festival had succeeded in making autumn an experience that could be enjoyed by all ages, rather than something reserved for nature enthusiasts or tourists.

One of the most interesting aspects of Bargrizan was its attempt to connect the natural landscape with the cultural identity of Hamedan province, which is home to many cultural and natural gems in west-central Iran.

Stalls displaying local handicrafts, souvenirs and regional products introduced visitors to the work and traditions of the area. Sections dedicated to nomadic heritage and traditional ways of life offered another dimension, reminding visitors that the region’s identity is shaped not only by its ancient history but also by living cultural practices.

I stopped at one of the local product stalls and spoke with a vendor about the event.

“For us, these festivals are an opportunity to introduce our products to people who might otherwise never come across them,” the vendor told me. “It is also a chance to meet customers directly and show them something made here, rather than simply selling a product.”

Nearby, a local craftsperson was explaining aspects of traditional production to interested visitors. Such encounters, although brief, were among the festival’s more valuable features. They created a direct connection between visitors and local producers, something that tourism promotion campaigns cannot always achieve through advertising alone.

I also spoke with a family who had brought their children to the park.

“We wanted to take the children somewhere outdoors and give them something different to do,” one parent said. “They can play, see the autumn colors and learn a little about local traditions at the same time.”

That combination of recreation and cultural discovery is central to the idea behind Bargrizan. Now in its fifth edition, the festival has adopted a national approach, seeking to attract attention beyond Hamedan while promoting the province’s tourism attractions, local culture, handicrafts and products.

Yet, for me, the most striking feature of the event was not the stalls, the performances or even the autumn scenery. It was the sheer number and diversity of people who had come to participate.

In a country facing prolonged economic pressure and an uncertain political climate, where the population continues to deal with the consequences of international sanctions and financial constraints, the sight of such a large public gathering carries a particular significance.

Iran is living through a difficult period, one that many people describe as neither war nor peace. Economic uncertainty has become part of everyday life, affecting household budgets, employment and people’s ability to plan for the future. Against this backdrop, seeing so many residents come together in a public park, bringing their families and spending time enjoying a cultural event, was a powerful reminder of the importance of collective social life.

I found myself thinking about resilience. Not the abstract kind often invoked in official speeches, but something visible in ordinary people: parents making time for their children, young people enjoying an afternoon with friends, artisans continuing to produce and sell their work, and families finding reasons to celebrate despite the pressures of daily life.

An elderly visitor I spoke with described the festival in simple terms:

“People need places like this. Life is not easy, but we still need to go out, meet one another and enjoy the good things around us.”

It was perhaps the most straightforward explanation of the festival’s social value.

Music and cultural performances added to the atmosphere, while the presence of local products and handicrafts gave the gathering an economic dimension.

Hamedan, the provincial capital, is widely recognized for its historical and archaeological heritage, including its association with the UNESCO-listed Hegmataneh, one of the very important centers of early Iranian civilization, which is better known as Ecbatana in the West.

But its tourism identity extends beyond historical monuments. Located near Mount Alvand, Hamedan also offers mountain landscapes, gardens, villages and natural attractions that take on a distinctive character in autumn.

The Bargrizan Festival provides an opportunity to bring these different dimensions together. It can encourage visitors to look beyond the city’s best-known historical sites and discover the wider province, from its mountain scenery to its rural communities and cultural traditions.

The challenge, however, according to organizers, is to turn a successful seasonal gathering into a sustainable tourism product. This requires more than organizing a few days of activities each year. Connecting the festival to guided autumn walks, photography tours, local food experiences, village visits and accommodation packages could encourage visitors to stay longer and distribute tourism benefits across the region.

As I walked through Mardom Park towards the end of my visit, the pathways were still busy. Children were playing, families were taking photographs, visitors were browsing the stalls and people were gathering around the performance areas. The fallen leaves continued to cover the ground, occasionally stirred by the wind and the footsteps of passing visitors.

Beyond the photographs, the music and the colorful trees, it is a reminder that tourism is ultimately about people. And sometimes, the most memorable part of a journey is not the landscape itself, but the community that welcomes you into it.

AM