TEHRAN- Hamid Bovard, Acting Oil Minister, outlined the ministry’s latest measures to rebuild damaged facilities, increase gas output, and collect associated/flare gas, announcing that about 106 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d) of gas has so far returned to the production cycle.

Speaking at an online inauguration ceremony for Ministry of Oil development projects attended by President Masoud Pezeshkian, Bovard thanked the president for his support and praised oil industry workers and Basij forces for maintaining production and repairing damaged facilities under difficult conditions.

Bovard said that after parts of South Pars facilities were damaged, the ministry revised its priorities from Esfand 1404. Alongside reconstruction, it prioritized increasing output using other capacities, collecting flare gas, and accelerating project implementation.

He said about $350 million, equivalent to 70 trillion tomans, had been allocated for these programs. He added that intensified sanctions had not weakened the will of oil industry managers and staff, and that priority needs were met and projects pursued by relying on domestic capacity and by dividing work among different units.

On the two onshore projects inaugurated online, Bovard said last year’s promise that the oil industry would become a major project workshop had faced wartime conditions and damage to facilities, but the projects inaugurated today showed efforts were continuing. The first was the Homa gas field pressure-boosting station, which supplies feed to the Parsian gas refinery. It adds about 7 mcm/d to gas production capacity, with investment of about €126 million, mostly carried out by domestic technical and engineering expertise.

The second was the Tabnak gas field separation center. Bovard said Tabnak currently produces about 33 mcm/d, and without the separation center output would have fallen to about 26–28 mcm/d in 1406. The project prevents that decline and allows an increase of about 2 mcm/d. With completion and construction of a pressure-boosting station, from 1409 the field will be able to produce 36 mcm/d for seven years. Investment was about €85 million, and the project also enables production of about 1,000 barrels of gas condensate.

On South Pars, Bovard said the third train of Refinery 6 and trains 1 and 4 of Refinery 4 had been rebuilt using domestic manufacturers, specialist consultants, and technical assessments to ensure equipment could be repaired and safely returned to production. In total, about 106 mcm/d of gas has returned to the production cycle, partly offsetting reduced output caused by the stoppage of the Phase 17 offshore line and Platform 14D.

On flare gas collection, Bovard said projects in Maroun 3 and 5 for collection, pressure boosting, and sweetening of flare gas had been implemented with private-sector investment, collecting about 1 mcm/d of sweet gas. Investment was about $46 million, expected to generate about $22 million in annual revenue for the National Iranian Oil Company and create jobs for more than 140 local workers. He also cited the Darkhovin associated gas transfer line to the NGL 3200 plant, with design capacity of about 100 million cubic feet per day and investment of about $17.5 million; it supplies feed to the plant and prevents gas flaring and hydrocarbon waste.

Bovard said the ministry’s plan to reduce part of the gas imbalance in coming weeks follows three tracks: restoring damaged production capacity, increasing and stabilizing output from other gas fields, and collecting and economically using gas that is still partly flared. He stressed using all domestic capacities to rebuild damaged facilities and maintain production, including supply for petrochemical industries that earn foreign currency, and addressing the president’s concern about maintaining and increasing petroleum product output. He said the ministry would continue inaugurating or unveiling projects every month until the end of the year, including gasoline refinery and flare gas collection projects, and praised oil industry workers for round-the-clock efforts that would continue until full capacity is restored and development programs are implemented.

EF/MA