TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force has unveiled three new miniature unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including a counter-drone interceptor and two loitering munitions designed to strike enemy targets at close range.

The systems were put on display at an exhibition showcasing the IRGC Aerospace Force’s latest achievements in the northeastern city of Mashhad, alongside a range of previously developed and newly introduced equipment.

The three drones are designed for different operational roles, with capabilities intended to address aerial threats and maintain effectiveness in environments affected by electronic warfare and communications jamming.

Sayeh: A counter-drone interceptor

The first system, named Sayeh (Shadow), is a compact quadcopter designed for air defense and the interception of various types of unmanned aerial vehicles, particularly small drones.

According to the specifications presented, Sayeh can take off from almost any surface, conduct patrol missions, and engage aerial targets. It can also be deployed from larger aircraft serving as carrier platforms.

The drone is equipped with a thermal imaging system, enabling it to operate at night and in adverse weather conditions. Its reported specifications include an operational range of 10 kilometers, a total weight of two kilograms, a payload capacity of one kilogram, a speed of 450 to 600 kilometers per hour, and a flight endurance of approximately five minutes.

Qasedak: An autonomous loitering munition

The second system, named Qasedak (Dandelion), is a suicide drone developed to operate in environments where electronic warfare and signal jamming can disrupt conventional control and navigation systems.

It uses an autopilot system and optical target-recognition technology to navigate toward its target autonomously, reducing its dependence on operator communications and satellite-based navigation systems such as GPS. Like Sayeh, it can also be carried and launched by a larger drone or aircraft.

The specifications of Qasedak include an operational range of 40 to 50 kilometers, a weight of 13 kilograms, a payload capacity of three kilograms, a maximum speed of around 90 kilometers per hour, and an endurance of approximately 45 minutes.

Third miniature suicide drone

The third system, also classified as a miniature suicide drone, bears a strong resemblance to the US-made Switchblade 300.

It is designed to operate in GPS-denied environments, combining autonomous flight with image-based navigation and target-recognition capabilities. These features are intended to enable it to maintain its operational effectiveness in the presence of electronic warfare and GPS jamming.

The drone reportedly has an operational range of approximately 20 kilometers, a total weight of 2.8 kilograms, a maximum speed of 250 kilometers per hour, and a flight endurance of around five minutes.

The unveiling of the three systems highlights the IRGC Aerospace Force’s efforts to expand its portfolio of compact unmanned platforms for air defense and precision strike missions, including operations in environments where conventional navigation and communications systems may be compromised.