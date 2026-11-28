TEHRAN – Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to advancing scientific and technological capabilities, saying the legacy of martyred nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh will continue to inspire efforts to strengthen national power and achieve scientific self-reliance.

In a statement issued on November 28, marking the sixth anniversary of Fakhrizadeh’s assassination, the ministry said honoring the scientist meant pursuing his vision of national progress through scientific advancement, reliance on domestic capabilities and investment in young talent.

Describing Fakhrizadeh as a symbol of the close bond between science, faith and commitment, the statement said he believed Iran’s development depended on nurturing a new generation of scientists and pushing the boundaries of knowledge and technology.

His scientific work, the ministry added, reflected Iran’s determination to secure scientific independence and overcome restrictions through indigenous capabilities.

The statement stressed that his assassination by Iran’s enemies had failed to derail the country’s scientific progress. Instead, it said, the attack had strengthened the resolve of Iran’s scientific community to continue his work, demonstrating that knowledge and ideas cannot be eradicated through assassination.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to supporting young researchers, developing indigenous technologies and strengthening the country’s scientific and industrial infrastructure. It said Iran would continue along the path of knowledge, self-reliance and scientific endeavor, with

Fakhrizadeh’s legacy serving as an inspiration for future generations working toward a strong and independent country.

Fakhrizadeh was a prominent figure in Iran’s scientific community and had long been targeted by Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency. Senior Israeli officials had described him as the father of Iran’s nuclear program.

According to the report, an initial plot to assassinate him in 2018 failed. He was martyred in a second attempt on November 28, 2020, in an attack east of Tehran carried out by a group of Mossad agents using advanced technological equipment.

Six years after his assassination, the Defense Ministry says the continuation of his scientific vision remains central to Iran’s pursuit of technological progress, domestic capabilities and scientific independence.

