Two staff members of Doctors Without Borders, the humanitarian relief agency known by its French initials MSF, were killed in an Israeli strike on one of its clinics in Gaza City on Friday night.

“We are devastated and outraged by the killing of two of our colleagues, both watchmen, in an Israeli strike on one of our Gaza clinics tonight,” MSF said on X on Friday, Al Jazeera reported.

It called the attack a “direct hit” and said the killings bring the number of its staff killed in Gaza to 17.

The agency’s premises were “clearly marked with MSF logos, and their location had been communicated to and was known by the Israeli military”, the group said.

It called for those responsible to be held accountable.

In a statement following the strike, the Israeli occupation army claimed, without providing evidence, that the two workers were members of Hamas.

The victims named Abu Hasira and Moaz Yousef Alitsbach.

Witnesses told the BBC the two men were sitting at the clinic entrance when an Israeli drone descended and fired a missile.

Mohammed Imad, a close friend of Abu Hasira, said he had seen him just hours before the attack.

"He was a peaceful, kind-hearted man. His only concern was looking after his wife, his two children and his mother," he told the BBC.

He said Abu Hasira had no affiliation with any armed group and had worked at the clinic for a long time.

“Outrageous and unacceptable”

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the attack “outrageous and unacceptable”.

“Those risking their lives to save others must be protected, not attacked,” he wrote on X.

Israel’s forces have killed more than 1,700 health workers since the start of its genocidal war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

In January, MSF said Israel had blocked its supplies and denied entry to all its international staff since the start of the year.

Israeli officials have alleged, without proof, that aid groups are linked to Hamas, while aid organizations say such accusations have helped normalize attacks on humanitarian workers.

“Without respite, Israel continues to kill, injure, and decimate Palestinian life throughout Gaza, in plain view of those who have the means, and who the bear the duty to force an end to the genocide,” James Smith, an emergency doctor who has worked in Gaza and former MSF staff, told Al Jazeera.

“These repeated attacks send a clear message – Israel will not allow the Palestinian health system to recover. Its strategy remains total extermination,” said Smith, who is also a lecturer and deputy program director in humanitarian studies at University College London.

The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor condemned the “attack on a clearly marked MSF clinic” and accused Israel of “systematic targeting of humanitarian personnel and facilities”.

The attacks come despite a “ceasefire” that took effect in October 2025, which Israel has repeatedly violated. Israeli attacks during this period have killed at least 1,705 people, bringing the overall death toll in the war to at least 74,772, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

Saul Takahashi, a former deputy head of office of the United Nations high commissioner for human rights in occupied Palestine, said “there is no way” that the attack was an isolated event.

“It’s part and parcel of the entire campaign of genocide,” he told Al Jazeera.

“From the get-go, from the very beginning, the Israelis announced that they were going to prohibit any kind of humanitarian, or any other kind of aid, from entering Gaza; essentially that they were using starvation and the prohibition of humanitarian aid as a weapon in their campaign of genocide,” said Takahashi.